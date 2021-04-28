Government paves the way for autonomous vehicles on British roads





The first type of autonomous vehicle could be on British roads by the end of this year. The journey of the future can alleviate congestion, reduce emissions and reduce human error. Automatic lane keeping systems are the first examples of autonomous driving technology and will be limited. Up to 37 mph on the highway

Motorists could see autonomous vehicles for the first time on British roads later this year, the Department of Transportation announced today (April 28, 2021).

Following the groundbreaking request for evidence, the government came up with a way to legally define a vehicle equipped with Automatic Lane Keeping System (ALKS) technology as autonomous driving unless it has received GB type approval and has no evidence to challenge it. Vehicle ability to self-drive.

Designed for use on highways in low-speed traffic, ALKS allows vehicles to drive themselves in a single lane while maintaining the ability to easily and safely return control to the driver when needed.

This technology can improve road safety by reducing human error, which accounts for more than 85% of accidents. The driver can hand over control to the vehicle, which continuously monitors the speed and maintains a safe distance from other vehicles.

Today’s announcement comes as a consultation on highway code rules to ensure that the first wave of this technology is used safely and responsibly. This agreement ends on May 28, 2021.

Transportation Secretary Rachel Maclean said:

This is a major step towards the safe use of autonomous vehicles in the UK, helping the country build a better environment while making future travel greener, easier and more reliable.

However, we must ensure that this exciting new technology is safely deployed. This is why we are consulting on what the rules that make it possible should look like. By doing so, we can improve transportation for all and position the UK as a global science powerhouse.

Autonomous driving technology in cars, buses and delivery vehicles can trigger the end of urban congestion by allowing traffic lights and vehicles to talk to each other to maintain traffic flow, reduce emissions and improve air quality in our towns and cities.

Automated vehicles can not only improve road safety, but also improve traffic access for people with mobility problems and provide more reliable public transport services, providing a high level of access to traffic in historically isolated rural areas.

As we build better, connected autonomous vehicle technology could create about 38,000 new jobs in UK industry, which could be worth 42 billion by 2035. It is expected that more than 80% of these jobs will be in professional, technical and skilled trade occupations.

SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said:

The automotive industry welcomes this critical step in allowing the use of automated vehicles on British roads, which will put the UK at the forefront of road safety and automotive technology. Autonomous driving systems can prevent 47,000 serious accidents and save 3,900 lives over the next 10 years through their ability to reduce human error, the number one cause of road accidents.

Technologies such as automatic lane keeping systems will pave the way for higher levels of automation in the future, and these advances will unleash the potential for the UK to become a world leader in the development and use of these technologies, making our roads the safest roads. It will create essential jobs while ensuring to retain. On Earth.

The UK is already a world leader in connected autonomous vehicle innovation and UK companies are developing and researching the next generation of automated vehicles.

