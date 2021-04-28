Starbucks second quarter results show full recovery in U.S. sales and raise guidance for fiscal 2021





Starbucks (SBUX) released its second-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday, as same-store sales rebounded from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic and the coffee giant increased its guidance for fiscal 2021.

Here are the key numbers versus expectations for the second quarter, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

I am very pleased with our progress to date in fiscal 2021 as our second quarter results demonstrated impressive momentum in the business with a full recovery in sales in the U.S. Our strong results validate our ability to adapt to changes in our environment and to the needs of our customers, CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson added that the coffee chain is positioned for the inevitable great human reconnection the company sees unfolding in the United States and spreading to all markets around the world, where people are reconnecting with others in the face of face to heal, belong, reflect, share and celebrate.

Closely watched same-store sales rose 15% in the quarter, missing estimates of 17.01%, according to Bloomberg data. The average ticket increased 19%, while comparable transactions declined 4%.

In the United States, same-store sales increased 9%, with average tickets increasing 21%, while comparable transactions decreased 10%.

In China, comp-store sales grew 91%, with transactions rising 93% and average ticket size down 1%.

Elsewhere, in the second fiscal quarter, the number of 90-day active users on the Starbucks Rewards app in the United States increased 18% from a year ago to 22.9 million users .

Starbucks also increased its forecast for revenue and EPS for fiscal 2021. The company expects to report revenue of between $ 28.5 billion and $ 29.3 billion, up from $ 28 billion prior to $ 29 billion. Starbucks estimates its non-GAAP EPS for fiscal 2021 to be between $ 2.90 and $ 3.00, compared to $ 2.70 to $ 2.90.

The company reiterated its forecast for global sales growth of comp-store to between 18% and 23%. In the United States, Starbucks continues to report same-store sales growth of between 17% and 22%.

Starbucks shares fell 2.7%, or $ 3.15 for the last trade to nearly $ 113, after closing at $ 116.15 on Tuesday.

