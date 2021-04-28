With slow progress at the federal level, police reform remains a patchwork in the United StatesExBulletin





Protesters in Minneapolis ahead of the trial of former policeman Derek Chauvin, who has since been convicted of the murder of George Floyd. Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images .

A week ago, people celebrated on the streets of Minneapolis as a judge read guilty verdicts in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of murdering George Floyd.

In the days that followed, the Justice Department announced that it would investigate whether the Minneapolis and Louisville Police Departments, where Breonna Taylor was killed by police, are engaging in a “pattern. or a practice ”of discrimination or excessive force.

But even as advocates and family members of those killed by police welcomed these developments, they said the need for structural change in policing had not gone away. , they said, by the police murders of blacks during and since the Chauvin trial in Brooklyn. Center, Minnesota, Columbus, Ohio, and Elizabeth City, North Carolina

“I don’t want there to be any more George Floyds. It seems like it’s a never-ending cycle,” said Philonise Floyd, who, since her brother’s death, has spoken to Congress and Council. United Nations Human Rights Policy on Police Reform.

A wave of legislative and policy proposals from all levels of government in the United States followed last summer’s protests. Cities like Minneapolis, Seattle and Austin have pledged to rethink police funding. Lawmakers in all 50 states have introduced more than 2,000 law enforcement-related bills in the past year.

But successes have been mixed, mostly concentrated in the Blue States and cities facing an outcry over local incidents of lethal force by police officers. Many other states have seen little concerted effort to reform the police. And in Congress, partisan disagreements have so far prevented the passage of any legislation.

Reform in the United States has often come in mouthfuls, as each high-profile death prompts a review of a specific slice of the police.

Bans on neck straps or strangling, called for by activists after Eric Garner was killed by police on Staten Island in 2014, attracted renewed attention this summer after Chauvin knelt on the neck of Floyd, another type of neck restraint.

And after Breonna Taylor was killed in her apartment late at night by Louisville police who obtained an arrest warrant, several states and cities decided to ban such warrants, including Louisville.

In Cleveland, where a police officer shot dead 12-year-old Tamir Rice, two seconds after arriving at a park where Rice was playing with a realistic toy gun in 2014, officials are said to be preparing to roll out new policies on how police should interact with anyone under the age of 18.

Nationwide protests last year increased pressure on the country’s lawmakers, and since then a dozen states have successfully passed more comprehensive legislation, according to a review of police-related bills followed by the National Conference of State Legislatures.

In states like New York, Maryland and Washington, where state houses are controlled by Democrats, lawmakers have decided to redefine use of force policies, to impose rules on cameras worn on the body. corps, to require officers to intervene when they see another officer using excessive force, and to increase independent oversight of police services.

A Colorado bill signed last June made the state the “ground zero” for police reform, Howard Henderson, founding director of the Center for Justice Research at Texas Southern University, told Mountain West News Office.

This bill, known in Colorado as Senate Bill 217, imposed sweeping new rules on law enforcement agencies and prosecutors in police use of force cases. It also permanently revokes the professional certification of officers who have been tried in court for using improper force, preventing them from being rehired elsewhere.

Perhaps most notably, the bill stripped Colorado officers of the protection known as “qualified immunity,” a series of legal precedents that have long prevented police officers from being held personally responsible for many allegations. wrongdoing in service.

Colorado officers are no longer able to invoke qualified immunity as a defense, and they can be sued for up to $ 25,000.

“There is no other state legislature in this country that has been able to do what Colorado has done to date. It just has not happened,” said Henderson.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signs a bill partially banning no strike warrants, as Breonna Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer stands to his right. Timothy D. Easley / AP .

Rock legend Timothy D. Easley / AP

Timothy D. Easley / AP

But reforms have been more reserved in politically mixed states. In Minnesota, outcry over Floyd’s death prompted the governor to call a special session of the state’s divided legislature last summer. Lawmakers passed a compromise bill that banned strangling and changed lethal force rules, but left activists pushing for more.

A new bill, which passed the Minnesota House last week, would go further. This would allow mental health crisis teams to answer certain 911 calls rather than the police, and it would ban roadside checks for broken tail lights, air fresheners hanging from mirrors, or outdated vehicle registrations. the reasons given for the road stops that ended. with the death of Philando Castile in 2016 and Daunte Wright earlier this month. But the head of the Republican-controlled Senate has not pledged to pass further reform legislation.

In some Republican-controlled states such as Ohio and Texas, lawmakers have not passed any police legislation since protests last summer. The same goes for Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier this month that increases penalties for protesters.

The mixed results have drawn attention to Congress enacting federal legislation that could help bring consistency to the country’s 18,000 law enforcement agencies.

A growing number of Democrats, lawyers and family members of those killed by police have called on lawmakers in recent weeks to pass the sweeping George Floyd Justice In Policing Act.

Reverend Al Sharpton, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and Senator Amy Klobuchar all called for passage of the bill during Thursday’s funeral for Daunte Wright. After Chauvin’s conviction last Tuesday, President Biden and Vice President Harris urged Congress to pass the bill.

“This verdict brings us one step closer. And the point is, we still have work to do. We still have to reform the system,” Harris said.

Compromise talks are underway in the Senate, where Democrats would need the support of at least 10 Republicans to overcome a filibuster. The bill was passed by the House in March.

The federal bill would create a national police misconduct registry and require all federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to submit complaints and discipline reports. The bill would also ban the use of strangles and interdiction warrants in drug cases, though those bans would only apply to federal agents, who make up a small portion of the nation’s police force.

More controversial, the Democrats’ bill seeks to end qualified immunity for officers. This provision met with the most opposition from Republicans and police unions.

Republican Senator Tim Scott, the party’s only black senator, is leading Republican efforts to strike a deal with the Democrats.

Scott, who was himself arrested by police as a United States Senator, proposed his own police bill last summer. Compared to the Democrats’ bill, Scott’s bill focused on training and reporting rather than outright bans on things like no-hit warrants; it also did not address qualified immunity.

Scott recently met with the Democrats leading the effort in their respective chambers, Representative Karen Bass of California and Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, to discuss the bill. Afterwards, Scott said the group had “made tremendous progress.”

“I have high hopes because I am working with Senator Scott,” Bass said in an interview with NPR last week. “I believe that if he supports the bill, we can bring together the Republican senators we need.”

Reporting provided by the Mountain West News Bureau.

