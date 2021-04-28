UK insurance companies sign up for flexible work plans





Twenty-six insurance and long-term savings companies have joined the UK’s flexible working campaign to “revolution” their practices and help more women advance to senior positions in their sector.

The trade organization Association of British Insurers launches the Make Flexible Work Charter on Wednesday, with participating companies pledged to open most of their newly advertised jobs to flexible work, including part-time and job sharing.

The charter also requires companies to publish flexible work policies to both employees and prospective candidates and to put in place processes and guidelines to support those who wish to follow this path.

Signatories, including Aviva, a UK division of Allianz in Germany, and Nest, a retirement savings scheme supported by the UK government, have all pledged to meet these conditions within 12 months.

Yvonne Braun, executive sponsor of the diversity and inclusion of the trade organization, said one of the main goals of the scheme is to respond to “maternal love,” the financial and professional impact on women with children. “One of the ways around him is to be able to take on more senior positions and advance your career while sharing your job with others,” she added.

The ABI also released new data targeting 31 members on Wednesday, showing that in 2020 women accounted for 58% of those who entered the sector, but only 24% of executives. The average gender wage gap across the group of companies remained at 23%.

The Flexible Working Initiative, based on a study conducted by the ABI in 2018, concluded that “the main reason for the gender seniority gap seems to be the maternal-related work pattern”, and the most effective way to address this is “making it easy. Part-time or previously part-time employees to get promoted”.

According to a survey by the Financial Times released in March, the epidemic had a disproportionate effect on working mothers who receive a lot of extra parenting.

In the ABI itself, women make up 53% of senior management positions (directors and deputy directors) compared to the 2022 target of 50%.

The initiative supports all new parents and those who want to be flexible for other reasons, such as volunteering for charity, Braun said. “As a division, we would do much better if we could broaden our vision of who we attract, who we accept, and who we retain.”

A government study published this year suggests that providing flexible work could increase job applications by 30%.

But it is up to the signers to keep their promises, Brown said. “We are not suits for crackdown.”

