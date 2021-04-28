Australia to modernize its military bases and expand wargames with the United States





SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will spend A $ 747 million ($ 580 million) to modernize four military bases in its north and expand the war games with the United States, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.

An airstrip in the Northern Territory will be lengthened to accommodate larger planes, revised ranges and new training facilities put in place for U.S. defense personnel and navies, according to excerpts from the ad seen by Reuters.

Working with the United States, our allies and Indo-Pacific neighbors, we will continue to advance Australia’s interests by investing in the Australian defense forces, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Our goal is to seek peace, stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific, with a world order that promotes freedom.

Military upgrades will begin this year and end by 2026.

The prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The U.S. Embassy in Canberra also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Australia and the United States host biennial War Games, the next of which is scheduled to begin in August.

Typically, more than 30,000 troops participate in exercises off Australia’s east coast.

One of Australia’s top security officials earlier this week said liberal democracies must prepare for war.

Home Affairs Secretary Mike Pezzullo did not specify the catalyst for his warning, but it follows a sharp deterioration in Australia’s relations with China and mounting regional tensions in Taiwan.

Relations between Australia and China have deteriorated since Canberra called for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, prompting trade retaliation from Beijing.

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said on Sunday that a conflict between China and Taiwan should not be ruled out.

(1 USD = 1.2870 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney and Colin Packham in Canberra; Edited by Stephen Coates

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos