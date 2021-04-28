One in four British adults was fully vaccinated and 17 new Covid deaths were recorded.





Four out of four in the UK are now fully vaccinated, as 17 more people died of the virus on Tuesday.

The vaccine release received 90,695 first doses and 304,688 more second doses.

The UK has now fully vaccinated 13,201,811 people, or 25.1% of the adult population.

Currently, at least one vaccination has been given to 33,843,580 people.

Meanwhile, the government said that 2,685 new cases of Corona 19 were recorded.

This compares to 2,064 new cases and 6 deaths reported a day ago.

Regarding the news, Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the tremendous achievements of the vaccination program and warned that the country has not yet gotten out of the forest.

Downing Street said in a statement: The Cabinet concluded with an update on the epidemic.

The PM warned that while the data continues to look good, we haven’t gotten out of the woods yet, as variations in concern continue to pose threats.

The prime minister said the road ahead seems positive, but there will still be challenges, and the government will continue to make difficult decisions if necessary to protect lives and livelihoods.

Boris Johnson

/ POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the NHS coronavirus vaccine reservation system has been extended for the second time in two days, allowing healthy adults in their 40s to book jabs.

People over 42 years of age in the UK or turning 42 before July 1 can now book a vaccine appointment through the national reservation website.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said he was standing next to the phone waiting for a text message because he now deserves a jab.

And Mr Hancock praised the tremendous effort of vaccination to a quarter of the adult population.

The Department of Health and Social Care found that health services across the UK currently administer a total of 47,045,391 vaccines.

This includes a capacity of 13,201,811 seconds.

This latest milestone, Hancock said, is that a quarter of all adults across the UK now have two jabs, including those most vulnerable to Covid-19, which means they have the strongest protection possible.

There is clear evidence that vaccines save lives and significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths. I urge everyone who has been promised to get a jab and join the millions of people who are now protected from this terrible disease.

Johnson tweeted on Twitter: This is a tremendous achievement made possible by tireless work for many people across the country.

Meanwhile, according to new figures from the Office of Statistics (ONS), a total of 266 people died in the week ending April 9, and Corona 19 was recorded on the death certificate.

This figure declined 97% from 8,965 deaths per week to January 22, the peak of the second wave of over 1,000 deaths per day.

ONS reports that Corona 19 has resulted in a total of 152,205 deaths in the UK mentioned in the death certificate.

This happens after British medical supplies arrive in India, which is facing a severe wave of infections, and some medical facilities are struggling.

The first of the nine life-saving kits on the plane, including a ventilator and an oxygen concentrator, arrived in New Delhi early Tuesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the first shipment included 200 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators to be sent to hospitals in India.

The move follows a discussion with the Indian government after a surge in Covid-19 cases that overwhelmed the country’s health care services.

Additional cargo will be shipped later this week, including another 400 oxygen concentrators.

