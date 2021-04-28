US warship fires warning shots at small Iranian boats





A US Navy warship fired warning shots at three small Iranian speedboats that were within 70 meters of it and a coast guard operating in international waters of the Persian Gulf on Monday, according to the US Navy.

An earlier incident on April 2 marked the first time in more than a year that Iranian ships harassed US ships in the region.

Monday night’s incident occurred as three naval speedboats from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGCN) approached the US Navy patrol vessel USS Firebolt and US Coast Guard Baranoff operating in the northern Persian Gulf.

The three Iranian boats quickly approached the two US ships at what a US Navy spokesman called “an unnecessarily close distance, with unknown intention”, approaching 68 meters from the two ships.

“American crews issued multiple warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio and hacks, but IRGCN ships continued to maneuver at close range,” said Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, spokesperson for the 5th Navy Fleet, which oversees US naval operations in the Middle East.

“The Firebolt crew then fired warning shots and the IRGCN ships moved away at a safe distance from the US ships,” she added.

Rebarich said the actions of the three Iranian ships “increased the risk of miscalculation and / or collision” and did not respect maritime “rules of the road”.

The characterization of Monday’s incident was different from the April 2 incident which the Navy called “dangerous and unprofessional.”

“We don’t see this as a new trend,” Rebarich said of the two incidents. “We evaluate each interaction based on the facts and circumstances.”

She noted that during the April 2 incident, the IRGCN catamaran Harth 55 carried out “aggressive, dangerous and harassing maneuvers against our ships” while the intention of the three Iranian boats during the incident to Monday was “unclear”.

The Harth 55 repeatedly crossed past US Coast Guard Wrangell and Monomoy on April 2, while both ships were operating in the northern Persian Gulf. At one point, the Harth came as close as 70 yards from American ships.

“The Harth 55 aggressively closed over Wrangell’s bow, allowing Wrangell to maneuver to avoid the collision while sounding five short bursts of the ship’s horn,” said Rebarich.

The Harth’s crew responded to radio deck-to-deck warnings from US ships, but “they continued with the dangerous maneuvers,” Rebarich said.

“After about three hours of warning and defensive maneuvering by the United States, the IRGCN ships moved away from the American ships and opened the distance between them,” she added.

Iranian crafts harassing U.S. military ships has become a common occurrence in recent years, but U.S. officials were unsure why Iran appeared to be suspending such activities over the past year.

US Coast Guard ships have been operating in the Persian Gulf since 2003 and come under the control of Task Force 55 of the US Naval Forces Central Command.

