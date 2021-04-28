



Boris Johnson may be charged with sneaky and cynicism in the British government, but his ruling Conservatives say voters remain swayed by anger ahead of major elections next week.

According to Tory, interviewed by Bloomberg, there have been no negative headlines about its relationship with the government with Green Seal Capital, a current poor lender, and more recently about how the Prime Minister paid for his Downing Street apartment repairs.

Their trust is backed up by polls. The Conservatives are already in the double-digit lead nationwide ahead of local and mayoral elections on May 6, fueled by the launch of the coronavirus vaccine, which has already reached more than half of the UK’s population.

Given that advantage, Johnson’s leadership is unlikely to be threatened unless the picture changes significantly. Voters have all campaigned in recent weeks that voters aren’t interested in simply sneaky claims, said lawmakers whose loyalty to Johnson differs greatly.

One said there was no cut-through in reports of the lobby of the Green Seal, which wielded former conservative Prime Minister David Cameron and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Regarding the prime minister’s apartment, the lawmaker said that people couldn’t believe Johnson had to pay to decorate his official residence. Another said the controversy did not affect the voters. This is because the repair work was not paid with public funds.

‘price’

The third raised controversy over the lack of normal parliamentary activity during the pandemic, which he said may have led to a “accidental approach” to formal proceedings rather than overt dishonesty. In addition, Johnson said there were a lot of “pricing” in terms of perception.

Another reason may be the cause of recent confusion. On Friday, Johnson’s closest aide, Dominic Cummings, attacked the prime minister’s integrity in an arson blog post until he left horribly in November.

One MP noted that Cummings himself was widely criticized last year for driving about 400 kilometers (250 miles) to another home during the first lockdown. This was considered by many to violate the pandemic restrictions.

They said they had received only two complaints against Slaze compared to 950 at the time of the fallout against Cummings. He also included a revelation that drove him to a beauty spot, Barnard Castle, to test his eyesight.

‘Embarrassment’

Nonetheless, Rep. Han Tory said some of his colleagues were “baffled” about why the debate with the voters did not end.

According to Deltapoll’s director Joe Twyman, the public is less concerned about the latest scandals than the cry for Cummings because “the situation is looking brighter with respect to the virus,” including vaccine launches and lifting restrictions. “But we don’t yet know what the cumulative and long-term impact the scandal will have on Johnson’s fortune.”

For opposition parties, the vaccine “feel good factor” presents a significant challenge, Labor’s Anneliese Dodds told reporters on Tuesday. “This is inevitably affecting the voting situation.”

