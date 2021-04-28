US officials arrest suspected operator of $ 336 million Bitcoin mixing service





Bitcoin was up on Tuesday despite below-average spot volumes. Meanwhile, the price of ether hits an all-time high and cyrpto dominance is back to February levels.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $ 54,840 at 9:00 p.m. UTC (4:00 p.m. ET). 1.4% gain in the last 24 hours.

24 Hour Bitcoin Range: $ 52,722 – $ 55,261 (CoinDesk 20)

BTC near 10 hours and well above the 50 hour moving average on the hourly chart, a bullish signal for market technicians.

The price of bitcoin climbed to $ 55,261 around 5:00 p.m. GMT (12:00 p.m. ET) before settling at $ 54,840 at the time of publication.

It is possible that the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization may increase.

“A test of the $ 56,000 mark will follow soon, and then likely roll back,” said Constantine Kogan, partner at investment firm Wave Financial.

Bitcoin was last at $ 56,000 on April 20, according to data from CoinDesk 20, when it declined from the all-time high of $ 64,829 reached on April 14.

The rise this week comes after the price of bitcoin dipped to $ 47,272 on Sunday.

Stefan Coolican, CFO of investment firm Ether Capital, says dumps and recoveries are only part of the crypto market. “I think the weekend sale was overblown, personally, so a bounce makes sense,” Coolican said.

Cash bitcoin trading volumes for Tuesday were around $ 2.6 billion at the time of going to press, compared to the last three-month average of $ 5.1 billion of BTC changing hands per day.

The biggest players may be those in the market this week, with retailers and new investors remaining cautious due to the crypto’s notorious turn. This resulted in lower volumes on Tuesday.

“Bitcoin is an environment of information asymmetry,” Wave’s Kogan said. “A small number of community members are aware of the impending price changes, and only a small number of global sites are able to handle these large trades.”

The story continues

Despite the slump in volumes, a positive news cycle is affecting the price of bitcoin, Kogan said.

“JPMorgan is preparing to launch an actively managed Bitcoin fund for high net worth clients,” Kogan said. “Tesla announced the sale of part of [its] bitcoin and profit taking, which is also positive. It helps the uptrend. “

Ether price hits new high

The second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ether (ETH), was up on Tuesday, trading around $ 2,631 and climbing 5.2% in 24 hours at 9:00 p.m. UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).

Ether rose to a record high price of nearly $ 2,700 on Tuesday after a powerful three-day rally.

The price of ether, the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, climbed to $ 2,683.30 around 4:00 p.m. UTC (12:00 p.m. ET), based on CoinDesk data.

The new high came after three consecutive daily gains totaling 19%. This move continued the cryptocurrency’s astonishing rally this year. Ether’s price has tripled so far in 2021, in part thanks to the enthusiasm of traders for the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens, both of which use the Ethereum blockchain. Bitcoin (BTC), by comparison, is up 89% this year.

“Ether has taken the lead and looks set for a few more days of outperforming,” said Katie Stockton, technical analyst for consultancy Fairlead Strategies.

Technical advancements on Ethereum could prompt investors to buy, Ether Capital’s Coolican said.

“It’s just more people who understand the value [proposition] Ethereum and the token accumulation model with proof of stake and EIP 1559, ”Coolican told CoinDesk. Proof of Stake is the most effective form of consensus for cryptocurrency networks that Ethereum upgrades to, and EIP 1559 is a development proposal that is supposed to lower fees on the network.

Other markets

On a day when all of CoinDesk 20’s major assets were on the rise, the memes-centric cryptocurrency dogecoin (DOGE) was struggling to stay in the green.

Wave Financial’s Kogan says interest in DOGE is rising and falling at its own pace. “They’re good at making memes, I give them that. But I’m very skeptical about this Doge mania, ”he told CoinDesk. “It can end badly, with retail investors losing a lot of money. Or, to put it better, when it will happen. ”

Digital assets on CoinDesk 20 are all green on Tuesday. Notable Winners at 9:00 p.m. UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):

Actions:

Basic products:

Oil rose 2%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $ 63.19.

Gold was in the red at 0.27% and $ 1,776 at the time of publication.

Silver wins, up 0.33% and changes hands at $ 26.27.

Treasures:

