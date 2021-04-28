Great Britain’s superpower Chinese aid surpasses 70 million in 2019 | World news





Britain’s aid to China is the world’s second-largest economy and a country that London considers a security issue, hitting an all-time high of nearly $70 million in 2019, the Spending Watch said.

According to an analysis published by the Independent Commission for Aid Impact (IICAI), more than two-thirds of the funds have been spent on UK research institutions or “diplomatic efforts”, and the salaries of some diplomatic staff are considered Official Development Assistance (ODA). .

The watchdog couldn’t tell exactly how much UK money was spent to support human rights issues such as the plight of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in the data.

It pointed to a portfolio of small projects for China run by Foreign, Federal and Development Offices (FCDO) with a total annual budget of £1million focused on issues such as the rule of law and democracy.

Details of Britain’s spending on aid to China led Tobias Elwood, chairman of the Defense Selection Committee and former foreign minister, to question the government’s thinking.

“The only conclusion we can draw is that we have a very confusing strategy with respect to China and we are still denying the threats it poses,” he said.

“Taxpayers have the right to raise these questions as to where China occupies Hong Kong, how it treats Uyghurs, and why a penny is being spent there, given the increasingly authoritarian stance beyond its shores. There is.”

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that aid spending to China was down 95% to just £900,000, reprioritizing efforts, cutting overall international development funding by more than £4 billion.

However, the ICAI report noted that not all aid to China came from foreign offices, and other departments such as business, health and environment are also donating funds.

“We are asking additional questions to the department about these cuts, and we will update this note in a timely manner,” he said.

Evaluating British aid from China since 2015, the watchdog has described it as a “complex mosaic”, supporting China’s own development. Seeking mutual benefits such as climate change; We are working with third countries.

This included large-scale Chinese infrastructure programs in developing African countries. The UK said it has been trying to increase transparency through Chinese lending and hiring local labor.

UK funding to China reached an all-time high in 2019 with a grant of £68.4 million, but ICAI identified additional expenditures used to cooperate with Beijing on global affairs, reaching a total of £82 million.

ICAI Commissioner Sir Hugh Bayley said, “There has been no disclosure of information on the full extent of aid spending by the UK in relation to China.”

One example seems to be the way the former Foreign Office reported expenses related to diplomatic staff responsible for aid-related work as part of foreign aid expenditures. ICAI said that nearly one-third of China’s diplomatic expenditures in 2017 were reported in ODA.

Asked about the ICAI report and the percentage of UK aid funding on human rights issues, a spokesman said, “The FCDO will work for Britain’s national interests, making it more effective this year to use aid to tackle global challenges.

