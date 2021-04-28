DEA launches effort to stop deadly fentanyl flood in US, Kansas





WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Drug Enforcement Agency on Tuesday announced an initiative to stop the flow of the drug, fentanyl, in the United States and in individual states like Kansas.

Project Wave Breaker will direct ban, enforcement and awareness efforts to the DEA division in Houston to disrupt the flow of fentanyl in and around the United States, the DEA explained. The initiative will also use analytical intelligence capabilities to target the activities of Mexican transnational criminal organizations, which are the primary suppliers and distributors of illicit fentanyl and fentanyl across the United States.

Fentanyl is an inexpensive to produce and deadly synthetic opioid. It is introduced into the United States in the form of fake pharmaceutical pills, and a single kilogram can contain 5,000 lethal doses.

For the division last year, we seized 81 kilograms, said DEA Deputy Special Agent for Change Regeana Patterson-King, representing an area that includes Kansas.

That’s more than 40 million potentially fatal doses seized by the section of the DEA that oversees Missouri, Illinois and Kansas. Patterson-King said the drugs came from the southern border of the United States.

We are working on cases that link us directly to Mexican cartels, she said. More precisely the Sinaloa cartel.

The southern border is the starting point. Fentanyl is being smuggled into the country and being distributed further and further away all the time. What is smuggled through Arizona goes through New Mexico and Oklahoma to end up in Wichita, Kansas.

Last year, the CDC counted more than 87,200 overdose deaths. Deaths involving synthetic opioids have increased by almost 60%, Patterson-King said.

These drug dealers just have a contempt for life because they actually viewed overdoses in our area as a crime scene, she said. Because when these people die and these drug dealers make a conscious decision to make counterfeit fentanyl pills that they know can kill people. They are murderers.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos