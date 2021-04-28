UK courts sovereign wealth fund for green investment





The UK is negotiating with the world’s largest sovereign wealth and pension fund for investment in UK green energy projects, including giga factories and offshore wind power plants.

British Secretary Gerry Grimstone told the Financial Times that he had talked with investors including Temasek and GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, and Australian and Canadian public pension schemes.

However, former Standard Life Aberdeen chairman Grim Stone admitted that there are doubts about whether the nuclear power plant proposed by China’s state-run group CGN, one of the UK’s largest internal investments, will proceed.

Ahead of the UK hosting the UN COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow in November, Grimstone wants the government to secure investment in UK low-emission projects, from factories to manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles, offshore wind power plants, to carbon capture and storage. I said I did.

Investors will be invited to a government summit in Windsor Castle in October.

The UK’s future foreign investment will likely be structured similarly to the Life Sciences initiative announced last month, which includes £800 million from the UAE’s Mubadala Asset Fund and £200 million from the UK government.

Grimstone said investments are expected in areas such as technology and infrastructure.

When asked which foreign fund he was talking to about investing in the UK, Sir Grimstone replied: “Everyone. It’s a very open tent. Different sovereign wealth funds have different priorities, and the things you see are different.”

They could invest with the UK’s new national infrastructure bank, Grimstone added.

According to Grimstone, inquiries from global investors have risen dramatically over the past six weeks as uncertainties about Brexit have been removed. “Once it’s done, the uncertainty goes away,” he said.

He added that the UK should welcome internal investment because foreign funds tend to create more jobs and spend more on research and development than domestic funds.

However, Grimstone said it was important to “due due diligence” on potential investment partners.

Gerry Grimstone:’One of Covid’s lessons is to show that the enormous amount of performance can be achieved when the private and public sectors work together.’ © Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

China’s CGN has been blacklisted by the United States amid rising tensions between China and the Western government, and Grimstone said the company’s planned nuclear power plant in Bradwell, Essex, will depend on a number of factors.

“Like these things, the question is whether it is for our mutual benefit and whether there are enough safeguards,” he added. “If you read the energy white paper before Christmas, it is by no means certain that this country will build large nuclear power plants.

“There are modular nuclear power plants in the future, there are other sources of power, and we have to jump over a lot of hurdles before making that decision.”

Just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit early last year, Grimstone started running a new UK Investor Service, working for Standard Life and Barclays, working as an official helping Margaret Thatcher’s privatization programme.

His current role spans the Whitehall department and has regular contact with Boris Johnson to streamline decision making and reduce barriers to investment. “Every complex investment requires cross white hole work.

The Greensill Capital scandal raised widespread questions about the lobbying of governments by people playing roles in both business and public and private sectors. Ministers and officials have been thoroughly scrutinized.

Grimstone described the minister’s role as a “concierge” for global investors in the UK. It said it had quit eight private sector roles before starting work, such as organizing meetings with British companies and Whitehall and arranging deals for foreign funds to invest in the domestic industry. Government job.

recommendation

“One of Covid’s lessons is to show that the private and public sectors can achieve tremendous amounts of work when they work together.”

Grimstone is a new investment that will advise the government on how to bring funding to the UK of 40 top business leaders and foreign investors, including HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker, Santander UK Chairman William Vereker, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, and GIC. Confirmed the plan to create a committee. Chow Kiat Lim Chief Executive Officer.

“If you understand what an investor wants, you can also understand what is holding you back from investing in the UK,” Grimstone said.

