US contractor convicted of theft of government equipment from US military base in Afghanistan | Takeover bid

A US military contractor was sentenced today to 51 months in prison for his role in a theft ring at a military installation in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Varita V. Quincy, 35, of Snellville, Ga., Pleaded guilty on October 13, 2020 to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and theft of valuable property in the United States and one count of misrepresentation. According to court documents, Quincy admitted that between April 2015 and July 2015, she and others conspired and stole valuable property in the United States, including generators, a truck, and other valuable items. over $ 150,000. Larry Green, one of his co-conspirators, negotiated the sale of the stolen property with a third-country middleman, who in turn facilitated the sale of the items to strangers in Kandahar.

Quincy further admitted that in order to carry out the theft of the generators, she used her position as supervisor of security badges and escort passes to create or have forged official documents. The false official documents facilitated both the entry of unknown and uncontrolled Afghan nationals and their vehicles into the military installation and proceeded with the removal of stolen goods from the installation. The forged documents were used to deceive security officers and gate guards and compromised the safety of US military and civilian personnel at the military facility.

Green pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and commit theft of valuable property in the United States; one count of theft of valuable property in the United States; and one count of aiding and abetting the submission of false statements, and was sentenced on November 19, 2020 to 41 months in prison and ordered to pay $ 179,708 in restitution.

Quincy was also ordered to pay damages in the amount of $ 179,708. Additionally, Quincys’ conviction reflected his post-trial fraudulent conduct of submitting amended documents to court on his behalf prior to sentencing.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Criminal Division of the Justice Departments; Acting US Attorney Raj Parekh of the Eastern District of Virginia; and Inspector General for Reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR) John F. Sopko made the announcement.

SIGAR investigated the case with assistance from the Army Criminal Investigation Command (IDC) and the 939th Indiana National Guard Military Police Detachment.

Trial attorneys Sasha N. Rutizer of the Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section of the Criminal Divisions, Rosaleen OGara of the Public Integrity Section of the Criminal Divisions, and US Deputy Prosecutor Joseph Kosky of the Eastern District of Virginie are pursuing the case.

