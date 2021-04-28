UKSIF urges Downing Street to become the world leader in global ESG standards.





UKSIF’s Policy Vision Report has urged governments and regulators to strengthen their green initiatives.

The UK Sustainable Investments and Finance Association (UKSIF), with members of wealth managers, banking and financial advisors overseeing assets worth 10 trillion won, is urging the UK government to step up its efforts to advance the country’s commitment to sustainable finance.

Launched today (April 28), UKSIF’s policy vision details the actions that need to be adopted to promote a net zero future and enable the UK to become a global leader in ESG standards.

James Alexander, Chief Executive Officer of UKSIF, said: Governments, regulators and the sustainable financial industry all have a responsibility to act decisively to build a more sustainable future.

“The UK’s sustainable finance sector is ready to play its role and highlights the unique opportunity for governments to strengthen UK’s global leadership in sustainable finance.

“We are ready to work with governments and others to shape the future success of this important industry and include the ambitious recommendations we have made, from the future of sustainable financial standards to the net zero pathway and biodiversity. “

UKSIF’s views also include recommendations for the future of the UK’s sustainable financial standards, infrastructure investments, biodiversity policies and pensions after Brexit.

The organization said that when it comes to building a’green economy’ at home, the government should ensure that the new state infrastructure banks actually have the scale needed to fulfill the net zero order.

It added that the UK should develop an “ambitious” investment program to provide faster stimulus to the green economy, and it should pledge to explore social and sustainability related bonds ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow in November.

It also said the UK should “lead the road” in developing sustainable global financial standards.

The report said, “To demonstrate genuine leadership, the UK must go beyond meeting the ambitions of other countries and follow the’best in class’ standards set by leading global standards makers.”

In an immediate action, UKSIF said ministers should advance their leadership by providing clearer information to the industry on the UK’s’green taxonomy’.

Downing Street should also “provide urgent clarity on what net zero means” for each sector of the economy, providing a net zero strategy as soon as possible ahead of COP26 and including consideration of net zero in all decisions. Do it.

UKSIF represents a range of financial services companies committed to these goals, has over 260 members, and manages assets of over £10 trillion (AUM), including investment managers, pension funds, banks, financial advisors, research providers, NGOs, and more. ). Etc.

