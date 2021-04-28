UK Survey Increases Anxiety About AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine





The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be prepared at the Newmarket Racecourse’s Vaccine Center amid a coronavirus outbreak in Newmarket, UK on March 26, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Canridge

Britain’s enthusiasm for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine disappeared last month, reflecting growing anxiety over the potential link to rare side effects.

In a survey of nearly 5,000 people, the percentage of people who said they wanted to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible increased significantly, but nearly a quarter of those who were currently asked were attributed to the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine. I believe. Blood clots increased from 13% last month.

Reports that it could be associated with very rare blood clots have undermined confidence in the AstraZeneca injection developed with Oxford University scientists, and clinical trials have shown that it is 76% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19. Read more

In more than a dozen European countries, blood clots have been temporarily discontinued in very few people reported to be associated with low platelets. Filming has resumed in many countries, but there are some limitations. Read more

Bobby Duffy, director of the Policy Institute at King’s College London, who co-led the study, said: “Thrombosis fears have affected the way some of the (UK) public see the AstraZeneca vaccine, but it has not lowered confidence in the vaccine as a whole. “I said.

“In fact, there is a growing commitment to vaccination and rapid vaccination as the launch goes so well without any signs of a serious widespread problem.”

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the British’s Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) reviewed the safety of the vaccine after reporting blood clots. They say that a causal relationship has not been established and that the benefits of vaccines that prevent COVID-19 far outweigh all risks.

The UK survey was conducted between April 1 and 16 and surveyed 4,896 British adults aged 18 to 75 years old. It was designed as a follow-up to a study first conducted late last year to track how and why views on the COVID-19 vaccine have changed. .

Currently, 17% of respondents say they prefer the AstraZeneca vaccine if they have a choice. It declined from 24% to the end of March.

Also, most people who ask whether the injections cause blood clots answered that the claim was false or that they did not know if it was true.

