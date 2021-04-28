France retaliates if UK does not force fishery trade





Paris

France will take retaliation against Britain if it does not implement a fishery agreement after Brexit, the European Secretary of State warned Tuesday.

“This is a good consensus for fishing. If the UK does not enforce this, it will respond with retaliation. A good deal is good only when it is applied well,” Clement Beaune told BFM Business News.

He added that he expects several financial services approvals from Europe that are not available until the UK honors its promises and provides guarantees on fishing and other topics.

“It is giving and receiving. Everyone must respect their promises. Otherwise we will be as cruel and difficult as our partners. “He said.

The UK signed a post-brexit trade agreement with the European Union in December called the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA). The agreement went into effect tentatively from January and is expected to be ratified with a final vote by the European Parliament on Tuesday.

France alleged that from January the British blocked access by French fishermen fishing between 6 and 12 nautical miles off the coast of England, despite an interim agreement. Contrary to the contract, the UK licensed only 22 of its 120 French boats.

At Boulogne-sur-Mer, one of the major fishing centers, the fishing community launched a protest campaign last week by blocking trucks bringing catch from the UK.

Maritime Ministers Bonn and Annick Girardin assured the community that the situation would be resolved quickly with full access to licenses to UK waters. The two ministers held discussions with Boulogne’s fishing community on Monday and announced an EU-approved €100 million aid as part of a post-Brexit fishery aid plan.

Vaughn said in a tweet that “we will not let go,” promising the French government to fully implement the agreement after Brexit.

