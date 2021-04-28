US Senate challenger Kelly Tshibaka overshadowed by anti-gay articles and articles questioning electoral integrity





A candidate for the US Senate in Alaska has previously written in support of an organization that has embraced gay conversion therapy, questioned the integrity of the election, and described the Twilight books and movies as evil.

Many of candidate Kelly Tshibaka’s articles, blogs and posts have been deleted, but some are available on archived web pages, as CNN first reported on Tuesday.

Tshibaka said in an email to The Associated Press that the CNN article is only proof that our campaign is gaining momentum, which scares Lisa Murkowski and her allies.

Nothing frightens DC political insiders more than the thought of a strong and independent Alaskan leader in their ranks, she said.

Tshibaka previously worked in several US government inspector general offices before becoming commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration under Governor Mike Dunleavy in 2019. She resigned last month to enter the race for the election. Senate.

US Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican who has occupied the Senate seat since 2002, has filed a nomination paper with the Federal Election Commission, which allows her to raise funds. Murkowski, who said he has $ 1.3 million available as of March 31, has not officially announced whether she wants to be re-elected.

In this February 18, 2020 photo, U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski speaks with reporters in Juneau. (AP Photo, File / Becky Bohrer, File)

Murkowski filed the FEC’s statement, as a Republican, a week before Republican leaders censored her for voting to convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial earlier this year. The party has also said it does not want Murkowski to identify as a Republican in the 2022 election.

Messages sent to Murkowskis press officers were not immediately returned to the PA.

Days after major news outlets, including the PA, declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election, Tshibaka posted on Instagram: Eyewitness testimony on voting irregularity, fraud, tampering or oppression in states like PA, MI, GA, NV and AZ constitutes evidence.

In the November election, voters in Alaska approved Proposition 2, a move that would end party-run primaries and send the first four voters, regardless of political affiliation, to the general election.

General elections would then use a new system of priority voting. Some see this as a boost for Murkowski, who in 2010 lost her party’s primary, but won the general election as a written candidate.

Tshibaka also tweeted about a lawsuit in Texas challenging changes to election laws over COVID-19, which was dismissed by the United States Supreme Court because Texas lacked standing to sue. . She said if Texas wins, then Alaska’s election laws could also be challenged.

Imagine what that might mean for Proposition 2 (where postal votes shifted votes in favor of the jungle primaries) and some races for the state legislature? Alaska can reject all mail-in ballots without a witness signature, for example, she tweeted.

She told the PA on Tuesday that allegations about the integrity of the vote should be investigated and thoroughly investigated.

When Tshibaka was at Harvard Law School, she wrote The Right Side: Coming Out of Homosexuality, for The Harvard Law Record, an independent law school newspaper, in December 2001.

Today is National Exit Homosexuality Day, a day dedicated to helping gay people overcome their sexual tendencies and move towards a healthy lifestyle, she wrote in the article under her maiden name Kelly Hartline.

In the article, she praises the work of Exodus International, a group that advocated gay conversion therapy. The group closed its doors a decade later and apologized for the harm it had done to the gay community.

Homosexuals can come out of homosexuality because their preference is not biologically obligatory, wrote Tshibaka in 2001. Unlike race or sex, homosexuality is a choice.

She also later apologized to readers who were upset by the article, saying she had no intention of offending.

Tshibaka said an editor attributed the article to him as a counterpoint. I don’t have that view today, she told the AP.

When asked if same-sex marriage is an established law, she replied: I personally believe that marriage is between a man and a woman, but the Supreme Court has ruled that marriage between persons is the same. sex is the law of the land.

In blog posts, she said that the vampire Twilight movies and books are bad and we shouldn’t read or watch them.

Some say this book is harmless, promotes Christian values, and doesn’t promote anything bad at all, she wrote. But Satan does not generally look disgusting, horrible, and evil on the outside.

She told the AP kids should read more, but Twilight books don’t hold a candle to Dr Seuss.

I think Alaskans will care more about who will protect their oil and gas jobs than they do about young adult vampire fiction, she said.

The state election office says others who have registered for the Senate include Dustin Darden with the Alaska Independence Party; Huhnkie Lee, who is not declared; and Republicans Samuel Little and Karl Speights.

