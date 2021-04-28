British vacationers can travel to Europe with their Covid passport until the end of June.





Many resorts in Europe have announced plans to reopen their borders in June (Photo: Getty Images)

UK vacationers can revisit European countries until the end of June after the launch of their Covid passport.

The UK government has confirmed plans to introduce passports, also known as health certificates, to help UK travelers meet foreign entry requirements.

Passports are expected to contain evidence of coronavirus vaccination or a recent negative test and will be provided as soon as possible.

Agreed criteria for travel

Transport Minister Grant Saps is expected to negotiate travel with G7 counterparts to establish an agreed standard that will allow international travel in the future, The Telegraph reported.

Many famous resorts in Europe have announced plans to reopen their borders in June, and if the negotiations are successful, it could mean that British resorts will be able to visit France and Italy by the end of the month.

In many countries, it is expected that foreign visitors will require a COVID-19 vaccination, a recent negative test, or natural immunity against coronavirus infection within at least six months prior to entry.

Passports are used to create travel aisles that travelers can use to circumvent testing and quarantine restrictions.

Sources told The Telegraph, “The G7 Minister will look for digital solutions to simplify and facilitate international travel, which will include vaccination passports.”

A government spokesman said, “It is very important to unlock overseas travel in a safe, safe and sustainable way. This is why we have been working with the government to achieve this shared goal.”

When are foreign holidays allowed?

According to current plans, the earliest date for vacation abroad for people living in England, Scotland and Wales is May 17th.

However, this will depend on a number of factors, including the number of Covid-19 cases nationwide and the success of the coronavirus vaccine launch.

Northern Ireland has yet to finalize vacation and travel plans.

Do I need a coronavirus passport?

The UK government said it will introduce coronavirus passports to help UK vacationers meet foreign entry requirements, including proof of vaccination or a recent negative test.

A Department of Transportation spokesman said: We are working on a solution to help residents prove their Covid-19 status to other countries on the outbound segment, including vaccination status.

We are addressing this issue first and we will prepare a solution as soon as possible.

The Daily Telegraph said a government official told the travel industry leaders of the tourism industry emergency response group: We aim to give people the ability to prove their vaccine status until the overseas travel they need in other countries resumes.

According to the newspaper, the passport will initially be available only to foreign travelers, and plans for wider domestic use are unlikely to be ready until next month, the newspaper said.

Which European countries welcome British tourists?

Spain’s tourism minister, Fernando Valdes, said he is eager to welcome visitors to the UK this summer.

Valdes said it would be helpful for us to allow vacationers to prove that they have been vaccinated or recently tested, and Spain has made it possible for the European Commission to seek to resume travel between third parties such as the UK and the EU. They claimed to be working hard to reach an agreement. Member status.

Malta, Portugal, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus are also among the hotpots they want to reopen for tourists thanks to the success of the UK vaccination program.

Diplomats from 27 EU member states have discussed making vaccination rates a major factor in resuming the travel aisle next month, with travelers expected to be required to present evidence of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test to visit.

However, Greece said UK travelers would not require coronavirus passports and could present an NHS vaccine card instead.

