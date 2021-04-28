Targeting Asia-Pacific Defense, Australia to Spend $ 580 Million on Military Modernization





Australia will spend A $ 747 million ($ 580 million) to modernize four military bases in the north and expand war games with the United States, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.

In an announcement that comes amid an increasingly bitter diplomatic and trade dispute with China, Morrison said Australia needs to expand its military capabilities in the Northern Territory to be able to respond to tensions no specified in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Our goal is a free and open Indo-Pacific, to ensure a peaceful region, a region which at the same time Australia is able to always protect its interests,” Morrison told reporters in Darwin.

While Morrison avoided naming China on Wednesday, Australia’s military focus on the Indo-Pacific comes amid growing competition between the two for influence in the region in recent years.

Relations between Australia and China have deteriorated further after Canberra called last year for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, prompting trade retaliation from Beijing.

Morrison said an airstrip in the Northern Territory would be lengthened to support larger planes, revised ranges and new training facilities put in place for defense personnel and Marines Americans.

Military upgrades will begin this year and end by 2026.

The funds are part of an Australian defense plan that will see Canberra spend $ 270 billion over the next decade to improve Canberra’s long-range strike capabilities.

Morrison said that funding was needed last year because the Asia-Pacific region was experiencing the greatest level of economic and strategic uncertainty since World War II.

Australia’s increasingly assertive approach has won favor in Washington, and Morrison said the new facilities will enhance joint military exercises with the United States.

Over 2,000 US Marines are already in northern Australia for annual joint training events.

Australia and the United States also host biennial War Games, the next of which is slated to begin in August.

Typically, more than 30,000 troops participate in exercises off Australia’s east coast.

“The United States and Australia have been deeply engaged in defense cooperation for more than half a century,” said Michael Goldman, Charg d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Canberra. “We will continue to seek additional ways to partner with Australia, as an ally, to advance the security and prosperity of Americans, Australians and the people of the Indo-Pacific region.”

Australia’s latest military upgrade announcement comes just days after one of the country’s top security officials said liberal democracies must prepare for war.

Home Affairs Secretary Mike Pezzullo did not elaborate on the catalyst for his warning, but it follows Australia’s sharp deterioration in relations with China and mounting regional tensions in Taiwan. Read more

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton also said on Sunday that a conflict between China and Taiwan “should not be ruled out”. Read more

(1 USD = 1.2870 Australian dollars)

