The European economy shrank 0.6% in the first quarter.





The eurozone economy contracted 0.6% in the first three months of the year, slipping back into recession as the still-ongoing pandemic prompted governments to extend lockdowns.

Coming a day after the United States revealed that its economy grew 1.6% over the same period, the European recession presented a contrast of fortunes on opposite sides of the Atlantic.

Powered by spectacular government spending to stimulate growth, as well as a rapid increase in immunization rates, the United States, the world’s largest economy, experienced rapid growth in the first months of 2021. In the same time, the 19 countries that share the euro have been trapped. the second part of a so-called double-dip recession, reflecting much less aggressive stimulus spending and a botched effort to secure vaccines.

But the gross domestic product figures represent a snapshot of the past, and the past few weeks have produced encouraging signs that Europe is recovering. The alarming spread of Covid-19 in major economies like Germany and France has started to decline, factories have restarted production, as growing numbers of people move into cities.

Even as the German economy shrank 1.7% from January to March, Italy and Spain retreated by much smaller magnitudes of 0.4% and 0.5% respectively. The French economy grew by a modest 0.4%, although its outlook faces a new challenge in the form of new pandemic restrictions imposed this month by the government.

The initial lockdowns last year punished European economies, shutting down large swathes of commercial life. But the current restrictions are calibrated to reflect a better understanding of how the virus spreads. Rather than shutting down completely, restaurants in some countries serve meals on patios and distribute take out orders. Roofers, carpenters and other skilled trades have returned to work, as long as they can stay outside.

We’ve kind of learned to live with the pandemic, said Dhaval Joshi, chief strategist at BCA Research in London. We adapt to it.

Vaccination rates are increasing across Europe, a trend likely to be advanced by the European Union’s recent agreement to obtain doses of Pfizer.

Most economists and the European Central Bank expect the euro area to grow at a lightning pace for the remainder of 2021, growing over 4% for the full year.

Yet even in the most promising scenario, the European recovery lags behind the United States, reflecting their divergent approaches to economic trauma.

Since last year, the United States has released additional government spending representing 25% of its national economic output for pandemic-related stimulus and relief programs, according to the International Monetary Fund. This compares to 10% in Germany.

But Europe also started the crisis with much more comprehensive social protection programs. While the United States has allocated cash to those affected by the pandemic, Europe has limited the rise in unemployment.

Europe has more insurance schemes, said Kjersti Haugland, chief economist at DNB Markets, an investment bank in Oslo. You don’t fall as hard, but you don’t bounce so sharply.

