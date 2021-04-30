UK first sanctions under new anti-corruption regime





“The new anti-corruption sanctions regulations raise additional compliance issues. “There are currently 22 individuals listed, but the list will expand and once individuals are listed, businesses that they own or manage will also be captured.”

“Identifying customers and identifying business partners should take into account the risks that individuals and businesses accused of past corruption may be on the UK sanctions list,” he said.

The new regulations introduced under the Sanctions and Money Laundering Act of 2018 replace the Abuse (Sanctions) (EU exit) regulations and are designed to capture those who benefit from bribery and state money abuse outside the UK. Individuals and legal entities designated under the regime are included in the consolidated UK sanctions list. They are prohibited from entering the UK to open UK bank accounts and do business with UK companies. All assets already held in the UK are frozen.

Those designated by regulation have the right to request the Minister to review the decision and may also object to their designation in a British court.

This is the second British voluntary sanctions introduced since the UK left the EU since the global human rights sanctions system went into effect in July 2020. Since then, the UK has imposed sanctions on 78 individuals and organizations involved in this. Serious human rights violations around the world.

The British government has issued a policy note that accompanies the regulations setting legal standards for designation under the new regime.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen welcomed the new regime and compared it to the U.S. Global Magnitzky Program and Canada’s Corrupt Foreign Civil Service Victims Justice Act.

“We are working closely with the UK to tackle global problems of corruption and illegal finance,” she said.

Newly approved individuals include those involved in the deduction of $230 million of Russian state property through a fraudulent tax return plan that was later revealed by Sergei Magnitsky, who died in police custody. The Gupta brothers, Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their colleagues Salim Essa; Ashraf Seed Ahmed Hussein Ali, Sudanese businessman known as’Cardinal Al’; Several individuals involved in severe corruption in Latin America.

