Chris Grigg CBE Appoints Chairman of UK Infrastructure Bank





With over 30 years of experience in the real estate and financial services industry, Chris Grigg CBE was appointed through fair and open competition.

He goes into business on Tuesday (May 4, 2021), and the bank is scheduled to launch in an intermediate form in late spring. Grigg has held various leadership roles at Barclays Commercial Bank’s Chief Executive Officer and most recently at British Land, a real estate development and investment firm.

The British Infrastructure Bank (UKIB), based in Leeds, will receive an initial 12 billion capital and 10 billion government endorsements, which will provide more than 40 billion funding for major projects across the UK. We will prioritize investment in projects that help tackle climate change, help the UK achieve its net zero goal by 2050, and raise the national level by supporting regional and regional economic growth.

Finance Minister Jesse Norman said:

We are pleased that Chris Grigg CBE has agreed to the chairmanship of the new British Infrastructure Bank. He brings a lot of useful experience to this important role and looks forward to working closely with him.

Grigg, who will lead the bank’s board of directors and set the organization’s strategic direction during his initial three-year term, said:

It is a great privilege to be the founding chairman of the UK Infrastructure Bank.

I am excited to build this organization from scratch and lead it as it provides critical funding for UK infrastructure markets and local authorities to support the transition to net zero and spread economic opportunities across the UK. We look forward to getting started.

Additional Information: Chris Grigg was selected through fair and open competition after the role was advertised on the Cabinet Office Public Appointment website for a month. He has confirmed that he has not engaged in any political activity in the past five years, such as donating to political parties or investigating on behalf of political parties. He previously served as interim chief advisor to the Prime Minister of the Bank from December 2020. This was a part-time, unpaid role. Along with the role of Bank Chairman, Grigg is a Senior Independent Director of the Board of BAE Systems. This was declared from the beginning of the process and was not considered a conflict of interest for the selection panel or the minister’s role as UKIB chair. It is common for individuals to take on several non-executive roles. As chairman, he signed a letter of legal appointment confirming that all confidential information received as chairman cannot be disclosed and can only be used for banking purposes. The chairman role is a part-time position. Mr. Grigg will serve an initial three-year term that allows him to reappoint an additional three-year term. The bank has 22 billion financial capacity, consisting of 5 billion capital, 7 billion debt and 10 billion guarantees. The policy design document of the UK Infrastructure Bank has been published. About the appointment process:

Chris Grigg was chosen through fair and open competition. Chaired by Charles Roxburgh (second permanent minister of the HM Treasury), an advisory evaluation panel consisting of John Armitt (chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission and National Express Group) and Bernadette Kelly (standing minister, Ministry of Transportation) interviewed a number of candidates. And he made recommendations to the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister to make a selection decision.

There were 21 applications for this position, of which 6 were nominated for interviews.

