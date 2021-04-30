Does nuclear secrecy make us safer? New book offers a counter-argument





Enlarge / A “Restricted Data” classification stamp on a US Atomic Energy Commission document in the early 1950s. The document relates to the classification of opacity calculations that were part of the hydrogen bomb work. The document is no longer classified and is available in the United States National Archives.

The revolutionary discovery of nuclear fission in December 1938 helped usher in the atomic age, bringing with it a unique need for secrecy regarding the scientific and technical foundations of nuclear weapons. That secrecy evolved into a special category of prohibited information, dubbed “restricted data,” which is still in place today. Historian Alex Wellerstein has spent more than 10 years studying various aspects of nuclear secrecy, and his first book, Restricted Data: The History of Nuclear Secrecy in the United States (University of Chicago Press), was published earlier this month. -this.

Wellerstein is a science historian at the Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey, where his research focuses on the history of nuclear weapons and nuclear history. (Fun fact: He served as a historical consultant on the short-lived Manhattan TV series.) A self-proclaimed “dedicated archive rat”, Wellerstein maintains several in-house databases to keep track of all the scanned files he has. it has accumulated over the years since, private and personal archives. Items that don’t find their way into academic articles usually end up as items on his blog, Restricted Data, where he also manages NUKEMAP, an interactive tool that allows users to model the impact of various types of nuclear weapons. geographically. location of their choice.

The scope of Wellerstein’s thought-provoking book covers the scientific origins of the atomic bomb in the late 1930s through the early 21st century. Each chapter chronicles a key shift in how the US approach to nuclear secrecy gradually evolved over the following decades and how it still shapes our thinking about nuclear weapons and secrecy today.

Along the way, we meet figures such as Vannevar Bush and James Conant, as well as famous Manhattan Project scientists like Robert Oppenheimer, board journalist William Laurence, and notorious Soviet spies Klaus Fuchs and Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. Wellerstein examines the creation (and eventual dissolution) of the postwar Atomic Energy Commission, the emergence of the Cold War, and how attempts to reform the system failed (in part due to the partisan politics), leaving the United States with outdated nuclear power. privacy policy which may not be particularly effective.

“One of the things that makes US nuclear secrecy so interesting is that it lies at a very interesting connection between belief in the power of scientific knowledge, the desire for control and security, and the cultural and legal values ​​under -jacent openness and transparency, ”Wellerstein writes in his introduction. “These sometimes contradictory forces produced deep tensions which made nuclear secrecy from the beginning incredibly controversial and still controversial, and we live with those tensions today.”

Ars spoke to Wellerstein to find out more.

Enlarge Advertising / Vintage WWII posters highlighting the importance of secrecy.

Corbis / Stocktrek / Getty Images

Ars Technica: Why is there still so much interest in this period in US history?

Alex Wellerstein: I think there is an inherent appeal to nuclear weapons because of their potency and persistence. Even if we got rid of them all tomorrow, we would still be fascinated by their history and development, for they represent a certain level of the maximum that we intelligent creatures can accomplish, for good and for evil. The Cold War feels like it’s further away from us, but we still live in a world that’s shaped by it, and it really wasn’t that long ago. We had the historical conditions that led to these states building huge nuclear arsenals, doing so with huge amounts of secrecy around them, knowing that if they ever use these weapons it could be catastrophic. I think it’s very revealing about human beings and the types of creatures that we are.

Ars Technica: A major theme running through your book is the tension between the need for secrecy and the ideal of free and open science.

Alex Wellerstein: You can’t make these weapons without relying heavily on advanced science. Scientists generally share an ideology that developed during the 19th and 20th centuries about what it means to be a scientist. It doesn’t usually mean they want to be technicians; they actually despise technicians and engineers whom they see as simply transactional in their knowledge, people who are only fulfilling a role. Scientists, especially physicists, view their work as explorers of the natural world. They often identify themselves not according to national criteria, but according to professional criteria. They see themselves as separated from the world to some extent.

So you have these conflicting desires, even within individuals. I spent a lot of time in the book talking about Leo Szilard. I love him as a character because he was, in some ways, really conflicted. He believed in the openness of science. He didn’t think military secrecy was a good thing; he thought it would be misused. He believed that scientists should have complete freedom of movement. At the same time, he was also terrified of the Nazis. So he had to try to find ways to reconcile these two impulses, which ultimately left him quite unsatisfied as there really is no way to reconcile them.

Zoom in / (left) David Greenglass sketch of a cross section of the Nagasaki imploding atomic bomb. (Right) Page from Hans Bethe’s 1950 Scientific American article on the hydrogen bomb, partially censored by the Atomic Energy Commission. Wellerstein: “Looking closely at these annotations, especially the minor notes made with a pencil, may help penetrate the mind of the censor decades later.”

NARA / Public domain

Ars Technica: Many Jewish physicists fled Nazi Germany and occupied countries and ended up working on the Manhattan Project. This experience could not help but color their perceptions.

Alex Wellerstein: It’s not even that much in proportion, but their impact is hugely disproportionate. It is not a coincidence. If your project requires people who really take the threat seriously, there is no one who takes the threat of a Nazi atomic bomb more seriously than the Jewish refugees from Nazism. Someone who is an American born in the country might say, “Well, I don’t know what the odds are that this is possible.” These are the people who will say it doesn’t matter if the chances are low because the consequences are unimaginable. This is no small quarrel with a fool. It is a genocidal experience. And if you don’t get your act together, it will come for you too.

Publicity

It is also part of the answer to the question of why so many spies were Jewish because of history, especially in New York, of Judaism and Communism. It was a time when many Jews felt that the United States and the capitalist world were not doing enough to fight fascism, so [Stalin] looked like a viable alternative.

Ars Technica: How widespread were the spy networks?

Alex Wellerstein: We’ve learned a lot more about spies over the past 1,520 years, including the size of the Soviet espionage effort, in part thanks to the publication of Venona’s transcripts, which are intercepted Soviet deciphers. There were so many communications from WWII that were decrypted afterwards and revealed the existence of these spy networks. And there was at least one major case where a former Soviet agent grabbed all of his old books and [defecting] in the United States, which gave the code names of all those who appeared in the Venona transcripts.

As far as we know, there were no spies for Nazi Germany in the Manhattan Project, zero spies for Japan, zero spies for Italy. The Soviet spy apparatus in the United States consisted of several hundred people in different roles, of which perhaps 10 were linked in some way to the Manhattan Project. Out of those 10, two or three in Los Alamos really knew a lot. And of these, Klaus Fuchs was the only one with deep ties. Thanks to him, you have David Greenglass and Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. Fuchs could give the Russians detailed diagrams, with measurements, of each part of the bomb.

Enlarge / Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, separated by a heavy metal screen as they leave an American courthouse after being convicted by a jury in 1951.

Public domain

There were probably at least 10,000 scientists working on the Manhattan Project out of a total labor pool of 500,000, so having a crucial spy is hardly surprising. They were so preoccupied with other things that that really wasn’t what worried them. In the book, I describe it as an impossible warrant because it’s literally impossible to imagine eliminating these people and not letting one of them slip under the radar. With Fuchs, they didn’t screen him at all because he was part of the UK delegation, so he basically got a free pass. If they had watched him closely, they probably would have raised questions about what he was doing and what his political views were.

A few years ago there was an event for the 70th anniversary of the Manhattan Project at the Atomic Heritage Foundation. A physicist named Ben Bederson spoke; he was roommate with David Greenglass in the same special engineering detachment. He said, “Oh, Greenglass was obviously a [communist], he talked about it all the time. I tried to be transferred out of his bunk because he was so boring. He never tried to recruit me, but he assumed that because I was from the same part of New York as him, that I had similar opinions because I was Jewish. If someone had ever asked me once: “Are there Communists here?” I would have said, obviously, David Greenglass.

