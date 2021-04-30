Staff at a British riverside place to be trained to stop people from drowning | British news





People who work in pubs, cafes, and other places near the river should receive special training to stop people from drowning amid concerns about flocking customers as Covid closures ease.

Firefighters are being trained at RNLI to show their employees how to enter businesses and take people out of the water safely. This same move came last week after two people died of each other after a few days on the River Thames.

Paying homage to Paula Jimmy Olu Bunmi-Adebolle, who was hailed as a hero after her death to save the woman on Saturday. Meanwhile, police searching for a 13-year-old boy who is believed to have fallen off Tower Bridge said they had found a body on the Thames on Thursday. Their deaths put a new focus on the dangers inherent in British waterways.

Paula Jimmy Olu Bunmi-Adebole, who died after jumping into the Thames to save the woman. Photo: GoFundMe

RNLI saw such a death and an expected surge of people returning to bars and cafes p! It didn’t trigger the launch of rogramme, but said it was more urgent.

The tragic event that took place over the weekend is a terrible reminder of what can happen if people get into trouble on the River Thames, and our thoughts are with Paula Jimmy Olu Bunmi-Adebole’s friends and family, who died for their brave actions. said. Brin Powell, station commander at London’s Lambeth River Fire Department.

People have been trapped indoors for months and fully understand that when the weather gets hotter and the pub reopens, they want to go outside and enjoy the entertainment our great city has to offer.

RNLI is already talking with businesses about small water safety, but is calling the fire brigade as part of a joint effort to educate serie and other hospitality owners on how to save their customers’ lives.

We held sessions with fire brigade staff in Tyne and Wear, South Wales, Devon and Somerset, Hampshire. And the London Fire Department held the first of several sessions on Monday under a training training program.

An RNLI spokesman said the session was focused on what to do right after someone drowns, including how to properly use the throw line.

The currents of the Thames are very fast. So, it works with ocean currents so that when you throw it into your bag, you can get it to the person in trouble the first or second time.

Powell said: If you don’t exercise, you risk slipping or falling, you risk having problems if you drink alcohol near water, and you can fall into cold water shock if you fall.

The more people know how to use the throline and the more they know what to do in case of an emergency in the water, the more chances they have to save lives.

According to the UK Drowning Prevention Strategy, an average of 400 people drown each year in the UK after slipping, drowning, or attempting to rescue people or pets.

In London, the fire brigade has performed 430 body rescues since 2017 and said suicide attempts accounted for almost half.

This organization, along with the Thames, encourages all new developments to come with fences and leaves, making it harder to reach the water’s edge in any case, helping everyone ending with a ladder and lifebuoy near the exit point. water.

