Moscow denounces ‘hostile actions’ as US shuts down visa services for most Russians





A general view shows the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia, on March 27, 2018. REUTERS / Tatyana Makeyeva / File Photo

The Kremlin on Friday accused Washington of fueling tensions with “hostile actions” after the US embassy in Moscow said it was cutting staff and stopping visa processing for most Russians.

The embassy said it was cutting consular staff by 75% and that from May 12 it would stop processing nonimmigrant visas for non-diplomatic travel after a new Russian law imposed limits the number of local staff who can work in foreign diplomatic missions. Read more

This means that Russians, who are not diplomats or green card applicants, will no longer be able to apply within their own country for visas to visit the United States for tourism and other purposes. Instead, they will have to make such requests in third countries if they need to.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Russian consulates in the United States still issue visas within 10 days despite the diplomatic cuts themselves and said nothing was preventing Washington from supplementing its staff by bringing in American nationals. .

He said the quota for U.S. diplomatic personnel in Russia was 455, but there were only 280 accredited employees, leaving Washington enough leeway to increase its staff.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the embassy’s decision would have little practical impact because, he said, Russians have already struggled to obtain US visas.

“You know, here we have to look at the root cause of the tense situation developing in our bilateral relations,” Peskov told reporters.

“If you untangle the knot of hostile footsteps in the opposite direction, then it becomes evident that the precursor to all of this is hostile actions by the United States.”

He said Russia had “expected better” from the first 100 days of Joe Biden’s US presidency.

He welcomed the initiatives to extend the new START treaty on nuclear weapons. “But this positive baggage is still small compared to the charge of negativity that we have accumulated over those 100 days. This charge unfortunately wins out,” he said.

Moscow and Washington have long differed over a range of issues, but ties fell further after Biden said he believed President Vladimir Putin was “a killer.”

PUNISHMENTS

The United States imposed sanctions on Russia this month for alleged malicious activity, including interference in last year’s U.S. election, cyber-hacking and “harassment” of neighboring Ukraine.

Moscow retaliated with sanctions against the United States and rejected American criticism of the treatment of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Russia’s relations with several central and eastern European countries have also deteriorated in recent weeks, leading to a series of diplomatic expulsions. Read more

When Putin signed the law limiting local staff employed in diplomatic missions last week, he also told the government to draw up a list of “hostile” states subject to the restrictions.

A draft list released by Russian state television suggests the United States is one of the countries that will be on the list.

“We regret that the actions of the Russian government have forced us to reduce our consular staff by 75%,” the US embassy said in a statement.

“As of May 12, the United States Embassy in Moscow will reduce consular services offered to include only emergency services to American citizens and a very limited number of emergency immigrant visas for life. or death, ”he said.

“I have always been afraid of the ‘iron curtain’, but now it is not imposed on our side, but on the other side,” said Ksenia Sobchak, a former Russian presidential candidate.

