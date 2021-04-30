Negotiations on future trade relations between the UK and New Zealand: an update





The two countries are working on an agreement that liberalizes trade and promotes shared values ​​such as openness and sustainability. We are continuing to work to set new standards in trade and achieve a comprehensive agreement that supports businesses, jobs and consumers in both countries.

The negotiators held more than 50 sessions covering all chapters during the round. The negotiations were positive and productive, and good progress was made throughout the agreement.

Ahead of the round, the two sides exchanged a second commodity market access offer and a first procurement offer. With almost all text proposals exchanged before the round, negotiators identified significant areas of consensus and common goals, with most teams working on one unified text.

The chief negotiators tentatively agreed on the outline of the whole agreement, including an anti-corruption chapter and an independent chapter on women’s trade. Excellent progress has been made on matters related to trade and development throughout the agreement.

In addition to tentatively agreeing to the SME market, it has temporarily closed two chapters: Trade Relief and Competition.

We have also made significant progress in disputes, rules of origin, commodities, labor and communications, digital, consumer protection and the environment.

Both Britain and New Zealand are eager to develop further, and it has been made clear that Britain must maintain momentum throughout the entire agreement. Prior to the next round, the negotiating team will share additional proposals and discuss a variety of issues, including intellectual property and indigenous trade.

In the process, the UK will continue to participate in ensuring that the views of stakeholders influence our approach to negotiations.

All transactions agreed to by the UK are fair, balanced and in the interests of the whole country. We are committed to maintaining high environmental, labor, food safety and animal welfare standards in our transactions and to protect the National Health Service (NHS).

Below is a list of the areas discussed in this round.

Anti-corruption

compete

consumer protection

Promotion of customs procedures and trade

digital

Environment and clean growth

Financial services

Good regulatory practice

Intellectual property

invest

labor

Law and institution

acheive

Rules of origin

Hygiene and phytosanitary measures

Services (including professional business services, transportation and delivery services, and movement of natural persons)

State-owned enterprise

Interstate Dispute Resolution

Technical barriers to trade

Telecom

Trade and development

Commodity trading

Trade relief

Trade women

