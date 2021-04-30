Covid vaccinations in US slow as supply exceeds demand





After months of steadily increasing vaccinations, the United States is experiencing its first real slowdown in the rate of daily vaccines, a sign that the country is entering a new phase of its vaccination campaign.

More than half of American adults have now received at least one dose, a significant achievement, but getting the second half vaccinated poses a different set of challenges than the first. Immunizations to date are probably largely made up of the groups that wanted the vaccine most and had the most access to it, and continued progress is no longer about meeting demand for vaccines.

“We have vaccinated those most at risk and most eager to get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” White House Czar Covid Jeff Zients told reporters last week, “and we will continue these efforts , but we know reaching other populations will. Take time and focus. “

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country averages 2.6 million vaccinations per day, down from the peak of 3.4 million vaccines reported per day on April 13. all adults in every state.

The slowdown comes after a lot of positive news about immunization, said Dr Jennifer Kates, senior vice president of the nonprofit health policy group, the Kaiser Family Foundation. The federal government ensured a large supply of vaccines, states resolved problems with their registration systems, and eligibility opened to all adults.

But now the country is approaching the point where meeting existing vaccine demand is no longer the main challenge, according to Kates.

“We feel like we’re getting to the point where the people who stay are very hard to reach and need help and more education, or those who resist and don’t want it,” she said. said, adding that “the rising demand pent is being met.”

The question before us is what the response to the slowdown will look like. “How do the federal government, state government, and the private sector communicate the importance of immunization to the public?” Kates asked.

States see demand slowing

Along with the national slowdown, many states are seeing their vaccination rates decrease. Eleven states reported a decrease in shots administered for three or more consecutive weeks, according to a CNBC analysis of CDC data through Sunday.

In West Virginia, which got off to a hot start with its vaccination campaign, the state has passed the tipping point of vaccine supply exceeding demand. The weekly doses administered fell for four consecutive weeks.

“If you remember, we put a lot of doses in a lot of arms very quickly,” said Major General James Hoyer, director of the West Virginia Joint Interagency Vaccine Working Group, noting that his state was among the first to complete vaccinations. among nursing home populations. “There were a lot of people who wanted them and went to great lengths to go out and get the shot.”

Now, Hoyer says, the state has asked the federal government to deliver doses in smaller vials to reduce the risk of vaccine wastage, something it could not have imagined a few months ago when the supply was so short.

“We got the doses and we’re really good at delivering them,” Hoyer said. “We are in this phase of educating people who do not want to be vaccinated.”

For a while, New Mexico led the country with a greater share of its population fully vaccinated than any other state.

But now the state is facing a plateau and is finding it more difficult to bridge mass vaccination events, said Matt Bieber, communications director for the state’s health department.

“We were in a phase for a while with tons of demand and insufficient supply, but now to the point where people who know the vaccine got it,” he said.

Logistical obstacles

The share of Americans who have not yet received a Covid injection is not exclusively made up of those who do not want it.

While some are opposed in a recent Kaiser Foundation poll, 13% of those polled said they would “definitely” not get a vaccine and 7% said they would only get one if needed. . There are also many groups that have not yet had the means. or the ability to get vaccinated.

“Some people cannot take time off from work to get vaccinated easily or may not have transportation,” said Kates, Kaiser’s vice president, explaining that the lack of access is sometimes purely logistical. “They literally don’t have access in the most basic way,” she said.

Hoyer said many Western Virginians cannot afford to sacrifice hours of pay to leave work for a date. Its most successful form of outreach so far has been offering vaccines to employees and their families at local workplaces, where people can take 30 minutes off work to get vaccinated. A recent event at a Toyota manufacturing plant in West Virginia’s Putnam County resulted in more than 1,000 vaccinations.

Bieber in New Mexico received similar comments. He overheard members of the community say that a group of grocery store workers want to get the shot, but they work a shift that lasts beyond the hours of operation of their local clinic. Mobile immunization units that bring vaccines to people can help with logistical challenges like this, he said.

Lack of internet access is another barrier to getting immunization appointments which have largely been booked online to date, said Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Faculty Dr. Rupali Limaye School of Public Health which studies vaccine decision making and works with public health. departments during vaccine deployment. This is especially evident in states where the proportion of black residents is higher, she said, which are traditionally less likely to have internet access.

Rural communities in West Virginia and New Mexico may also have limited internet access, Hoyer and Bieber said.

Community awareness

Other barriers to accessing vaccines include misinformation or lack of education about vaccine safety.

For groups facing more than just logistical challenges, states look to community leaders and organizations for help with advocacy and education.

New Mexico is working with health care providers to leverage patient relationships in conversations about immunization. It has also hosted virtual town halls aimed at answering questions from various community groups, such as the state’s black and Hispanic residents and its population of farm workers.

Town halls typically cause a spike in vaccine registration, Bieber says, but progress is slower compared to the early days of the vaccination campaign.

“As we move from a time when we could easily fill a mass immunization event, it’s all about convincing people by the dozens, dozens, even one by one,” he said.

Arkansas, for example, is working with health professionals, religious and community leaders and the chamber of commerce to disseminate information about vaccines, according to Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, epidemiologist and medical director of immunizations in the Department of Health. of State. Some people want a familiar and reliable environment in which they can voice their concerns and have their questions answered, she said.

In eastern New York City, Brooklyn, vaccines were not initially widely available to residents despite being an area disproportionately affected by Covid, according to Colette Pean, executive director of the East New York Restoration community organization.

Neighborhood residents have high rates of pre-existing health conditions like diabetes and asthma, and many are essential workers in grocery stores, nursing homes, and transit services. A New York Times database shows that about 20% of residents have at least one dose of the vaccine in eastern New York City, compared to 30% citywide and over 40% in many parts of Manhattan.

People want to get the vaccine, Pean said, but need to know where they can get it, which is best communicated through an in-person approach than a digital one. His group works in churches, pantries and subway stations to share information about vaccines and public health issues, Covid and others, that exist in the community.

Johnson and Johnson take a break

Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC called on states to temporarily stop using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “out of caution” following reports that six women had developed rare blood clots. Last week, U.S. health regulators lifted the break after 10 days, saying the benefits of the shot outweighed the risk.

So, has the J&J break played a role in the drop in vaccinations? Kates, the Kaiser’s vice-chairman, said it wasn’t enough to explain the whole story of the downturn.

Only about 8.2 million of the 237 million total hits given in the United States to date have been from J&J, although it was used for an average of 425,000 hits reported per day as of mid-April.

The single injection option, which is also easier to transport and store, has proven useful for certain situations and communities, such as in mobile vaccination units and for homeless people who have difficulty accessing multiple times at a vaccination site.

“We know that some populations wanted the single dose or were more difficult to reach and having a single point of contact is ideal, so it is possible that a number of people were not vaccinated because of it,” he said. she declared. “But overall, it’s not enough to be a huge change.”

Indeed, counting only the shots of Pfizer and Moderna, the downward trend is still relevant. The combination of these two vaccines peaked at an average of 3 million reported daily shots on April 16 and has declined 13% since then.

The more murky question, however, is whether the J&J shutdown undermined confidence in vaccine safety more generally and made Americans less likely to receive a dose of any of the three vaccine options. .

The J&J vaccine may have been more appealing to those who were reluctant to get the vaccine initially. A Kaiser Family Foundation poll in March showed that among those who said they wanted to wait and see how vaccines work before getting vaccinated themselves, a greater proportion would receive the J&J vaccine at one dose compared to either of the two-dose options. .

However, Kates doesn’t think the J&J break caused a major increase in vaccine reluctance. “From what I can tell, the confidence hasn’t been shaken at all,” she said.

