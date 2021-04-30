According to a UK study, some elderly patients still succumb to Covid despite jabs.





The first detailed study of “vaccine failure” conducted in the UK found that more than 500 older adults had symptoms of Covid-19 severe enough to be hospitalized at least three weeks after vaccination, of which 113 later died.

Commissioned by the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group on Emergency Situations (Sage) and conducted by the Isaric Coronavirus Clinical Characterization Consortium, the study analyzed 52,280 patients hospitalized since December 8, when the UK vaccine launch began.

Patients who had been vaccinated more than three weeks earlier (should have benefited from immune protection against Covid-19) made up 1% of the hospitalized samples. About a fifth of this group died from disease.

“This is real data showing that the vaccine works, but it is not unexpected that the vaccine appears to have failed,” said Isaric co-president, Professor Calum Semple of the University of Liverpool. Most of them occur in the weak elderly population.”

He added that the absolute number of people dying this way is “very small” compared to the total vaccinated population.

Researchers have shown that overall study results show that vaccination significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death in line with clinical trial results, but the study design cannot calculate the overall efficacy figure of the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week published a detailed case-controlled study of 417 patients in 24 hospitals. We found that BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were 94% effective in preventing hospitalization after 2 doses and 64% after 1 dose. . Most people in the UK Isaric study received only the first Pfizer or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

The CDC is also conducting an extensive investigation in the United States called the “vaccine breakthrough case” of Covid-19. By April 20, we had 7,157 reports of infections in fully vaccinated people, including 2,078 hospitalizations and 88 deaths.

The CDC said that “reported vaccine breakthroughs will represent a small number” because the data are incomplete and rely on voluntary reporting. “No vaccine is 100% effective in preventing disease. A few who are fully vaccinated will still be sick, hospitalized, or die from Covid-19.”

recommendation

Semple made the same point for the Isaric study. “We think this is a story of vaccine success, but there are suspicions about vaccine data in the wider society,” he added, as a response to “the feeling that the study didn’t look hard enough about vaccine failure.”

Dr Annemarie Docherty of the University of Edinburgh, co-author of the Isaric study, said: “We’re talking about statistics, but if you have a grandmother who got vaccinated and later died of Covid, that’s a personal tragedy.”

The study showed that among people hospitalized with Covid-19, those who received the vaccine were as likely to die as those who did not. “This is no surprise,” said Dr. Peter English, an independent vaccine expert who looked at Isaric results prior to publication.

“Once the disease’s immune-hyperreactive phase begins-it usually causes a disease serious enough to require hospitalization-the presence of the virus is no longer a factor in the subsequent course of the disease,” he explained. “At this point, the cure that attacks the virus has little or no value.”

