Statement: G7 Digital and Technology Minister, Day 2





Sharing the open and democratic values ​​of the G7, these four countries were invited by the Prime Minister to attend the G7 Summit as guests. UK Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden welcomed their support as chairman of the second day of the G7 Digital and Technology Ministerial Meeting.

It came yesterday when the G7 signed a Ministerial Declaration that included new agreements on Internet safety, digitized trade, data free flow through trust, competition and digital technology standards.

This Declaration sets an ambitious vision of the role of technology in the world, including how to support human rights and fundamental freedoms and address urgent challenges such as a global recovery from COVID-19.

This includes new principles on how to tackle the global challenges of online safety, including that online businesses are responsible for user safety and must have a system in place to reduce illegal and harmful activities and prioritize the protection of children and human rights. It’s possible.

The British Presidency welcomed the input and support of like-minded partners for this initiative.

Today, G7 and invited guests had a positive discussion about the global role of government in the digital environment.

Consensus has been reached among guests on a wide range of issues faced by the government in protecting and empowering citizens, including the need to:

Building the trust essential to unlocking the value of the digital economy Ensures the competitiveness, transparency and accountability of online platforms and maintains media freedom as the cornerstone of a working democracy. And we continue to advocate for the free, open and secure internet, solving the problem of globally shared false information.

G7 and guest guests also discussed areas to work together in ways that reinforce open and democratic values, and acknowledged that there is much more to unite us than to differentiate us.

UK Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said:

We welcome support from G7s like-minded global partners on the ambitious vision agreed yesterday. Together, we will create a safer and more competitive online world that caters to the needs of citizens, businesses and the economy.

Attendees also noted from OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria that the COVID-19 crisis is putting digital technologies at the heart of building a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future. Rob Shuter, Chairman of the Business 7 Digital Group, also contributed and emphasized the importance of G7’s global digital leadership, and welcomed the leadership and collaboration between the business and the G7.

The next major milestones will be the G7 Leaders Summit in June and the Future Tech Forum in September, where we will continue to address the long-term challenges facing the technology ecosystem.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos