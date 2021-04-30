U.S. household income rose a record 21.1% in March





Household income rose at a record pace of 21.1% in March as federal stimulus controls helped fuel an economic recovery that is set to last with a pandemic abating.

The 21.1% income surge in March was the largest monthly increase for government records dating back to 1959, largely reflecting $ 1,400 in stimulus checks included in President Bidens’ tax relief package signed in March. Stimulus payments accounted for $ 3.948 trillion of the overall seasonally adjusted $ 4.213 trillion increase in personal income in March.

Spending also rose sharply, rising 4.2%, the Commerce Department said on Friday. This was the largest month-over-month increase since last summer.

Consumers spent more money on goods, especially big ticket items such as automobiles and furniture, compared to services in March. But economists expect that to change in the coming months due to widespread immunizations and the wider reopening of the economy.

If we have Covid-19 cases under control, it would ideally allow us to reopen the service sector of the economy, said Pooja Sriram, US economist at Barclays. This is in fact a crucial aspect to ensure the continuation of this recovery.

Americans will have money to spend. The personal savings rate jumped to 27.6% in March, the second highest rate on record, eclipsed only last April when a first round of government aid was distributed at the start of the pandemic.

Stimulus payments included in the latest package, according to data analytics firm Earnest Research, propelled spending to the maximum of three rounds of pandemic stimulus checks.

People who received stimulus money pushed total spending growth up 29 percentage points in mid-March compared to the same period in 2019, according to Earnest transactions figures. This topped the bumps by 23 and 22 points after the first and second stimulus checks, respectively.

The effect on spending was bigger this time around because the checks were bigger and aligned with economic reopenings, said Zach Amsel, director of data analytics at Earnest. Spending by stimulus recipients grew twice as fast in Pennsylvania, Texas and Florida as in California and New York, according to Earnest, reflecting stronger stimulus effects in states that reopened faster.

Local economies matter, Amsel said. If in Texas and Florida the restrictions have never been as tight as in New York and California, you’ve seen this play out since April of last year.

Consumer spending is the primary driver of economic growth in the United States. Spending has held up steadily throughout the pandemic, as consumers increased their purchases of goods, such as cars, appliances and furniture. Spending on in-person services, such as restaurants, nail salons and air travel, has been hit hard, but is increasing as people get vaccinated. Consumers increased their spending on services 2.2% in March from the previous month.

Consumer spending has held up solidly throughout the pandemic, as Americans increased their purchases of durable goods such as cars. Photo credit: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg

Robert Bornfriend, 76, had taken about two international trips a year for much of the past decade. When the pandemic struck, the Wheaton, Illinois resident squatted in his home for months, avoiding travel and dining.

This year promises to be different. Mr Bornfriend, who is now fully vaccinated, recently ventured out to a restaurant for the first time during the pandemic to eat a trio of shrimp, rib eye and lamb tacos.

He also flew to Costa Rica in April and looks forward to a group visit to Sicily later this year. When he booked a river cruise through Holland and Belgium, Mr Bornfriend opted for a treat: a cabin on the first level deck.

I’m willing to splurge a bit more to maybe visit more places or improve my accommodation so that I enjoy it more, he said. I feel like I’ve lost a significant percentage of my remaining lifespan, and I want to make up for it.

As the economy reopens in the coming months, households will be prepared to spend more of the savings they accumulated during the pandemic. Personal savings stood at around $ 6 trillion in March, up nearly $ 5 trillion from February 2020, the month before the pandemic crippled much of the economy.

The wealthiest households, which suffered fewer job losses during the pandemic, accumulated most of their savings during the pandemic. Although they are more likely than low-income households to treat savings as wealth, rather than income to be spent, many economists expect them to spend heavily again this year to offset the losses. months spent staying at home.

One of the factors that could push up inflation in the near term is strong consumer spending. Growing demand is showing signs of overwhelming companies’ ability to hire, which could force them to raise wages and prices.

Compensation for American workers picked up in the first quarter of the year. The cost of employment index showed wage and salary costs increased by 1% from the previous quarter, the largest quarterly increase since a 1% gain in 2007, according to a report from the Ministry of Labor released. Friday. Private wages and salaries rose 3% in the first quarter compared to a year earlier. It’s a return to the same growth rate recorded before the pandemic and proof of a moderately tight labor market, even though employment is still down 8.4 million from its pre-pandemic peak. .

Inflation has also increased. The personal consumption expenditure index excluding food and energy, the preferred inflation gauge for federal reserves, rose 1.8% in March from a year earlier. In February, this price index rose 1.4% from the previous year.

The price pressures that emerge from the reopening process are likely to be temporary, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference on Wednesday.

An episode of one-time price increases when the economy reopens is not the same as, and is unlikely to cause persistent inflation from year to year in the future, Mr Powell said. Indeed, it is the responsibility of the federal government to ensure that this does not happen.

The IRS sent about 90 million stimulus checks to Americans in March. WSJ chief economic commentator Greg Ip explains why stimulus checks alone are unlikely to boost inflation. Photo illustration: Carlos Waters

—Jeff Sparshott contributed to this article.

Write to Sarah Chaney Cambon at [email protected]

