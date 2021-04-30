UK aid cuts hit critical coronavirus research around the world | help





Significant coronavirus research, including a project-tracking variant in India, cut funding by up to 70% while cutting the UK’s foreign aid budget.

One of the UK’s epidemic experts said the cuts by the British government are certain to hurt attempts to fix the virus and track down new strains.

Oliver Pybus, professor of evolution and epidemics at the University of Oxford and a member of the team that identified Kent and Brazilian Covid variants, said: The 70% cut of a huge international consortium with a budget of 20 million and more than 80 employees is devastating.

Cut would make his project impractical and virtually kill him, he said. Like India, the Covid surveillance project in Brazil, which has seen a significant increase in cases involving the new variant in part, is also affected by the cuts.

Second scholar, Professor Lawrence Young of the University of Warwick, said the cuts are removing funding from existing projects that help support sequencing elsewhere in the world. Young said Covid patient care projects in the UK and Indonesia were cut completely due to cuts in aid budgets.

It is understood that on Monday, reports from all party parliamentary groups in Covid will call for a reversal of the coronavirus-related aid cuts.

The UK announced last year that it would cut aid spending from 0.7% to 0.5% of its national income, cutting more than 4 billion won and spark anger from five former prime ministers and other politicians and experts. The cuts are the UK’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) budget, some distributed by some Whitehall departments that fund international research.

Whitehall has not yet confirmed the full range of affected programs, but it is clear that the ax does not fall evenly. Details of severe cuts in humanitarian aid in Yemen and Syria have led to polio research, clean water projects, and reduced funding for girls’ education.

Pybus, who is also a lead researcher at the Covid-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) consortium, published a recent paper tracking the spread of cases in the UK during the first wave and warned that it would take years to rebuild the fragmented international network and relations. . , Even if the aid cuts were reversed.

International work of this kind takes time and effort to cultivate. They are the centerpiece of the UK aiming to become a global leader in pandemic preparedness. Links that hit a pen for a refund take years to rebuild. If the UK is ready to do this to its current partners in preparation for the epidemic, what message would it send to potential prospects?

His project team members have provided analysis and support for the Covid sequencing team in Gujarat, one of the hardest hit regions in India and Bangladesh. More than 6,400 people have been killed by Covid in the area.

Multi-disciplinary projects initially investigated the risk of disease transmission in poultry farming, a source of bird flu, but the study directly supported efforts to perform genomic analysis and track Covid strains in India and Bangladesh. The project also provided public outreach to combat vaccine hesitation in the Londons Gujurati community.

The Hub developed the concept of the One Health Council in India to help prevent the separation of different ministries and create a holistic approach to disease control and prevention.

This research project is funded by ODA and supported by the Global Challenge Research Fund (GCRF), which is managed by the Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy departments.

The interdisciplinary project began as part of a five-year 20 million project two years ago to investigate new epidemic and antimicrobial resistance associated with poultry farming in South Asia, but in recent months some employees have switched to Covid-19. It has more than 50 international partners in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

Last month, UK Research and Innovation announced that the business unit’s ODA allocation significantly reduced planned expenditures for 2021-22, leading to a $125 million budget and a $120 million gap between allocations and commitments to grant holders.

Liberal Democratic lawmaker Layla Moran, chairman of all party parliamentary groups on coronavirus, said: We have seen all the heartbreaking scenes in India this week as India faces a deadly second wave. Cutting funding for research that helps track new Covid strains is unforgiving and incredibly shortsighted. When helping India, the government is giving it with one hand and taking it with the other.

The Youngs project with the University of Gadjah Mada in Indonesia has the potential to improve patient clinical outcomes with the support of GCRF, he said. He said another project that was denied funding would have compared the severity and mortality of Indian patients with Covid-19 residing in India and the UK. Applications were made in accordance with the UK-India Covid-19 Partnership Initiative.

India’s destructive second wave is due in part to the B117 variant, first identified in the UK, with an increase in cases in the state of Punjab. Another possible culprit is the domestically bred strain B1617, where two additional mutations were found in Maharashtra, the worst-affected condition.

This variant B1617 is also believed to spark a surge in Bangladesh and Pakistan and has led citizens to ban travel to the area in many countries, including the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

We asked for comment from the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy department.

