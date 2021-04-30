United States to restrict travel from India from May 4 amid sharp rise in Covid





People wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a person who died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2021.

Adnan Abidi | Reuters

The Biden administration will restrict travel from India as that country grapples with a massive outbreak of coronavirus cases, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

The policy will take effect on Tuesday, May 4, Psaki said in a statement. The administration made the decision on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Psaki said.

As Covid infections and deaths have declined in the United States as millions of Americans get vaccinated every day, India is plagued by an unprecedented increase in cases.

India reported a record number of daily deaths from Covid on Wednesday and Thursday. The country averages around 3,050 Covid deaths per day, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, although media reports indicate the official figure is underestimated.

India has reported an average of around 357,000 new cases per day over the past seven days, up about 26% from a week ago, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

The country is struggling with a highly contagious variant of Covid, known as B.1.617, which was first spotted in India. The variant, which contains two key mutations that have been found separately in other coronavirus variants, is believed by some to be behind the latest wave of infections.

The variant has since been identified in other countries, including the United States.

There are few non-stop flights between the United States and India. United Airlines is the only major US carrier operating non-stop service between the two countries, with four daily departures to India. Air India has a similar number slated for next month, according to aviation data firm Cirium.

The new travel ordinance is not expected to ban flights, but rather non-US citizens or permanent residents who have recently stayed in India in a format similar to the restrictions that have been placed on many travel from the EU, from China and Brazil, according to a person familiar with the subject.

The Biden administration, facing bipartisan appeals to help India tackle the staggering health crisis, announced this week that the United States will send the country more than $ 100 million in Covid supplies, including 1,000 cylinders of oxygen , 15 million N95 masks and 1 million. rapid diagnostic tests.

But lawmakers continue to pressure President Joe Biden to do more for India. Members of the House caucus on India and Native Americans sent a letter to Biden on Friday, urging him to send the country additional resources, including vaccines.

“Our support for India to help fend off this latest wave is in the national interest of the United States as the pandemic will not end anywhere until it ends everywhere,” said the letter, which was signed by two Republicans and two Democrats on the House panel.

Psaki, in a scuffle with reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday afternoon, said two U.S. military planes loaded with supplies landed in India that morning, adding that more were coming soon.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has contacted his Indian counterpart in recent days, Psaki noted.

Asked about travel from India at a White House pandemic briefing on Friday, Covid response coordinator Jeff Zients said the United States was “constantly monitoring the situation.” He added that America was “in very close contact with our foreign counterparts” and that it “would continue to follow the scientific guidelines of the CDC on travel and other matters.”

Leslie Josephs of CNBC contributed to this report.

