Job losses and falling wages hit American universities





US professors are hit by the first real pay cut in nearly a decade.Credit: Getty

According to a survey by the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) in Washington DC, average faculty salaries for full-time U.S. colleges and universities fell nearly 0.5% during the academic year 202021 after adjustment for inflation. This is the first time in nearly a decade that real faculty salaries have declined.

The study also documented job losses and the termination or non-renewal of faculty members’ contracts at graduate and undergraduate institutions over the past year.

The survey, which gathered data from 929 institutions, found that average salaries, when not adjusted for inflation, increased by one percentage point from the previous academic year. Even so, it was the smallest year-over-year increase since AAUP began tracking wages in 1972.

The figures suggest further pay cuts and future job losses loom as higher education institutions continue to grapple with the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Institutions were struggling to do payroll and understand it in every way possible, says Glenn Colby, senior researcher at AAUP. I think it will be worse in the fall and in the years to come.

Another survey, conducted of 793 institutions across the United States, by the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources (CUPA-HR) in Knoxville, Tennessee, found that the median salary of full-time faculty members had increased by 0.7% in the year 202021. year. This is the lowest annual salary growth documented by the organization since 2010. Jacqueline Bichsel, research director at CUPA-HR, notes that her organization uses median salaries because average salaries can be skewed by a few values. aberrant.

Cost reductions and job losses

Wage stagnation is likely to continue, if not worsen, Bichsel says. Teacher salaries never really rebounded after the last recession [in 200809] and the budget cuts that followed, she said. Professors have lived with little or no pay rise for over a decade. I don’t expect wages to rebound quickly in the years to come.

Investigations have also documented a modest number of job losses, perhaps a harbinger of larger losses to come. In the AAUP survey, the number of full-time faculty positions fell by 0.3%, mainly due to layoffs and non-replacement of staff after retirements. The number of faculty members has increased overall at universities with extensive doctoral programs, but smaller colleges (including four-year undergraduate institutions) have lost about 2% of their positions under measures generalized cost reduction. Over 20% of all institutions reported terminating or not renewing the contracts of non-tenure faculty members. Over 5% said they took similar steps with faculty members leading to tenure.

In the CUPA-HR survey, the number of tenure-track positions decreased by more than 2% and the number of non-tenure positions fell by more than 1%. Some of the biggest overall losses were in the biological and biomedical sciences, which eliminated more than 500 jobs. It is too early to know whether these are permanent losses or whether they will be recovered as the economy recovers, Bichsel says.

Financial distress

The CUPA-HR survey also collected data on part-time auxiliary teachers for the academic year 202021. Compared to the previous year, the number of these precarious positions decreased by almost 5%. The losses were particularly pronounced (8%) at liberal arts colleges and other institutions that primarily offer bachelor’s degrees. Auxiliary instructors can be fired or hired in an instant, says Bichsel.

Colby notes that pay cuts and job losses were far from evenly distributed across higher education institutions. Premier establishments did not suffer from enrollment issues and were able to keep their employees full-time, he says. Other places were struggling and firing a bunch of people. In one notable example, the University of Akron in Ohio announced the elimination of nearly 100 unionized full-time faculty positions in July 2020.

Colby says he’s received insider leaks suggesting that a significant number of colleges and universities are quietly planning layoffs over the next academic year. He adds that the boards of directors of many institutions meet in May to make decisions on the next academic year, and he predicts that faculty cuts will be announced as a result of those meetings.

Many institutions have shown signs of financial distress even when faculty positions and salaries have remained relatively stable. For example, nearly 60% of the institutions in the AAUP survey have decreed salary freezes or cuts in the past year, and about 30% have reduced or removed benefits such as contributions to bank accounts. ‘pension saving. I feel like institutions have gone through this year by digging into their reserves, Colby says.

The AAUP plans to release its comprehensive annual report on the economics of higher education by the end of May. Among other issues, the report will examine the massive debts that many institutions have been burdened with. Over the past 1,015 years, institutions have increasingly funded their operations through debt, Colby says. It is alarming. If I were a newbie faculty member or someone coming out of a doctoral program and thinking about where I want to work, I would look at the financial health of a particular institution, its debt situation.

Both surveys showed persistent gender disparities in pay and status, disparities that are likely to worsen as institutions struggle to regain their footing. In the AAUP survey, the average annual salary of male tenured professors in doctoral institutions was just over $ 165,200, or about $ 17,800 (12%) more than for female professors. holders. For speakers, the gap was about $ 7,200, with men earning almost $ 73,300 and women about $ 66,100 about 10% less.

The CUPA-HR survey found that women made up 43% of all tenure-track faculty, down slightly from the previous year. Meanwhile, those belonging to ethnic minority groups held 25% of all tenure-track positions, an increase of 2% from the previous year. White males continue to be overrepresented at the highest academic levels. Although they represent 32% of assistant professors, they hold 52% of full professor positions.

Equity advances could be at risk

Members of ethnic minority groups who gained tenure enjoyed some degree of pay equity. The median salaries of black assistants or associate professors were slightly higher than those of white assistants or associate professors. However, black tenured professors earned slightly less than white tenured professors.

The proportion of women and people from ethnic minority groups in tenure-track positions has remained relatively stable over the past year, suggesting that under-represented academics were not particularly targeted in the first rounds of layoffs. Still, Bichsel fears that recent progress towards equity will quickly be reversed if institutions continue to cut wages and jobs.

Recovery from recession is still slower for women and minorities, says Bichsel. Many institutions have diversity, equity and inclusion goals. We don’t want institutions to cut jobs that disproportionately impact women and minorities. They must keep these goals in mind.

Bichsel expects the overall response to the pandemic to vary widely from institution to institution. About half of campuses have a plan to get back to normal as soon as possible, she says. Others use this time to rephrase what they consider normal. They can rethink the way they hire people. Some employees can be distant. There will be a whole range of perspectives on what a return to normal is.

