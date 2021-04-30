‘Incredibly Dangerous’: Young Migrants Caught by Border Force on Channel | British news





A group of immigrants took a boat in France and filmed by Shallow Sky News.

Since French maritime boats were seen nearby, it is estimated that about five people were aboard a small ship, including two using oars. It is not known if the migrants were on board.

On the same day, a second group was seen crossing the strait and picked up by border military officials.

On Friday, British authorities dealt with four confirmed cases involving 104 people, and the Interior Department added that there is “one case in progress”.

Image: A group of immigrants was filmed by Sky News aboard a small boat off France.

Sky’s Jemima Walker, reporting from Dover Harbor, said: “People here on the ground showed us the three patrol boats we arrived this morning with a lot of people coming together very closely.

“We believe in the photos that there are about 100 people on the ship, and certainly there are children among them.”

In one video, a boy aged 5-6 is standing alone with a towel around his shoulders with the help of an English official.

Image: A young boy standing alone was assisted by an English official.

Walker added: “Many people are still willing to take that boat and make a tremendously dangerous trip.

“This year we have a huge surge in people on that journey compared to last year.”

“We are working closely with our French partners to stop this unnecessary journey and the ruthless criminal gang behind it,” said a spokesperson for the Home Office.

“As a result, so far this year, more than 2,500 people have been barred from making dangerous crossings, and we have secured 65 small boat-related prosecutions from early 2020.

“There’s more to do and new immigration plans will fix the asylum system to facilitate risky travel to the UK, cracking down on the life-threatening smuggler’s business model.”

The Ministry of Interior plans to make it much more difficult for people who enter the UK illegally (using small boat-like routes and hiding places in lorries) to apply for asylum.

The government, which is called “the biggest overhaul of the UK asylum system in decades,” believes this change will seriously damage organized criminal networks that smuggle thousands of men, women and children to Britain each year.

The Interior Department described the current asylum system as “under the pressure of illegal asylum channels that are facilitated by criminals smuggling people into the UK and often result in loss of life.”

Under the new plan, refugees coming to the UK through the government’s official resettlement program will be given an indefinite vacation after arrival.

Image: On Friday, dozens of migrants were spotted on the Border Force boat after being picked up from the waterway.

Those who arrive illegally but still successfully apply for asylum will receive a new “temporary protection status” rather than automatic settlement.

People who enter the country illegally have limited family reunion rights and reduced access to benefits.

For those who considered and rejected the case, the Interior Ministry said it would quickly withdraw from the UK.

However, the plan has been criticized as a “split policy” that cannot stop people from embarking on a desperate journey.

Bridget Chapman, head of the Kent Refugee Action Network charity, said the new “deliberately divisive policy” far from solving the problem “makes people think there are good refugees doing the right thing and bad refugees who don’t.” Said. ‘Don’t do the right thing’.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos