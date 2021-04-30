United States to impose new travel ban from India, as coronavirus rages: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin





Funeral pyres burn in a disused granite quarry redeveloped to cremate the dead due to COVID-19 on Friday in Bengaluru, India. The United States is ready to impose new travel restrictions on travelers from the country. Abhishek Chinnappa / Getty Images .

The Biden administration is set to enact a travel ban on all non-US citizens or permanent residents coming from India as multiple variants of the coronavirus have driven the COVID-19 outbreak in India to new heights disturbing. The policy will take effect from Tuesday, May 4, the White House said.

India had previously been the subject of a Level 4 do not travel advisory from the State Department, which issued or updated numerous travel advisories linked to the continued spread of the coronavirus last week. The new ban will take precaution to a new level.

The policy will not apply to U.S. citizens, a Biden administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Lawful permanent residents and others with exemptions would also be allowed to travel from India to the United States.

Under existing restrictions on international passengers, anyone arriving in the United States would still be subject to testing for COVID-19 and would have to go into quarantine if they have not been vaccinated.

The travel ban is imposed on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

In a statement released on Friday, Psaki said, “The policy will be implemented in light of the extraordinarily high number of COVID-19 cases and the multiple variants circulating in India.”

Like many countries, India faced a first wave of coronavirus in 2020. But it is now experiencing a tsunami of new cases, forcing a shortage of key resources, from hospital space to oxygen tanks.

Unlike some countries that have been able to avoid another spike in deaths and critical hospitalizations despite recent epidemics, India is also experiencing an unprecedented number of deaths. The country reported nearly 3,500 deaths as of Friday alone. And some medical professionals say local authorities pushed them to underreport deaths from COVID-19, as NPR’s Lauren Frayer reports. Test kits are also scarce in India, fueling speculation that the true scale of the outbreak is even greater than official reports suggest.

India has set and broken global records for the most reported daily COVID-19 cases over the past week, as its citizens and public health officials see infection rates rise at terrifying rates . It hit a new record on Friday, when India’s health ministry reported 386,453 new infections.

India’s rate of new cases has steadily eclipsed the previous world record of over 312,000 cases reported by the United States in early January. The United States remains the country with the most reported COVID-19 cases, with more than 32.3 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. India has reported nearly 18.8 million cases.

United States sends several emergency relief shipments to India; the State Department said Thursday evening that the first flight had landed.

Vice President Harris also told reporters on Friday that a plane loaded with aid, including oxygen, was leaving the United States for India that night. “We have a long, decades-old relationship with India, with the Indian people in particular, around public health issues,” Harris said.

