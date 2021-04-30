Albanian builders worked illegally in the UK using Italian ID cards.





An Albanian man entered the UK illegally using a fake Bulgarian passport and worked as a builder using a fake Italian ID.

Eduart Koka, 25, living in Cardiff, arrived in England by plane from Dublin in 2016 after crossing Europe via Italy, Spain and Ireland.

While in the countryside, he earned more than 67,000 while working illegally in the construction industry while using fake documents to open bank accounts and obtain national insurance numbers. He was found having his cell phone number linked to the phone of other people who arrived in England without permission.

At a sentencing hearing held at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, Koka was told that he had worked to support a family in Albania who was struggling financially due to the economic situation in his home country.

Attorney Byron Broadstock said an investigation into the defendant’s phone number revealed a link to Federico D’Arienzo. It was later discovered that this individual had opened several bank accounts using an Italian ID card. This number has also been linked to your Uber account and your NHS BOSS account.

Production orders were placed on a bank account under the name Federico D’Arienzo, and it was found that Bici Construction regularly pays to the account. There were also 33,000 paid out to the NHS BOSS account.

On January 19, police executed a search warrant at Koka’s address on Dogfield Street, Cathays, and several items were confiscated.

These include a Bulgarian passport and boarding pass in the name Ferhad Salibryam Halibryam, an Italian identification card and employment documents in the name Federico D’Arienzo, and an Albanian passport in the name of the defendant.

In his police interview, Koka said he bought a Bulgarian passport for 200 and has been living in the UK for four years after arriving on Boxing Day 2016.

Later, the defendant pleaded guilty to two cases of holding false identification and working without permission to live or work in the UK.

Attorney Stephen Thomas said his client came to England to send money to a family who is experiencing “extreme financial difficulties.”

Check the crime figures in your area.

“Since coming to England, the defendant has always worked and most of the money he earned was returned to his family in Albania to support them.

“He didn’t get the attention of the British police, he obeyed the law and lived a hard life. He didn’t come to England to cause trouble or commit a crime. All he wanted was to provide financial assistance. Family.”

Recorder Bilal Siddique sentenced Koka to 12 months in prison and warned that he could be deported for his crimes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos