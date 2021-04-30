US national security adviser says Chinese climate cooperation is no favor





White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday that the United States did not view China’s cooperation on climate change a favor and it was not clear whether Beijing would fully respect its emission reduction commitments.

Climate change is one of the few issues that China and the United States, the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters, have said they could work together to address, even as the broader ties have fallen. at their lowest level in decades.

US President Joe Biden invited world leaders to a virtual climate summit last week, where Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed that his country wants to peak its emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060 .

But US officials have said climate cooperation with Beijing will not curtail US efforts to hold China accountable on other issues, including what it calls economic and human rights abuses.

“We are not in the business of cooperating with China on climate change as a favor that Beijing is doing the United States,” Sullivan said during an Aspen Security Forum webinar.

“We believe that action on climate change is a fundamental responsibility in all the important countries of the world,” said Sullivan, adding that “the jury is very open” on China’s willingness to cooperate fully.

Chinese officials have said climate change should not be used as a bargaining chip in a geopolitical struggle between the world’s two largest economies.

Sullivan said the first QUAD summit in March between Biden and the leaders of Japan, Australia and India was one of the major successes of the first 100 days of the Biden administration.

“The result is to create a better context and a better atmosphere to effectively manage China’s behavior, activities and aggression,” he said.

He said China “is taking note” of a high 6.5% US economic growth rate in 2021, reinvigorated US alliances and the Biden administration’s ambitious research and infrastructure investment plans.

Biden identified competition with China as the biggest foreign policy challenge the country faces and, in his first speech to Congress on Wednesday, pledged to maintain a strong U.S. military presence in the Indo-Pacific and to stimulate American technological development.

