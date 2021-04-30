COVID-19: UK Reports 15 Coronavirus Deaths and 2,381 New Cases As Second Vaccination Breaks Over 14.5 Million | British news





According to UK government data, in the last 24 hours, the UK reported another 15 coronavirus deaths and 2,381 new cases.

This figure is compared to 22 deaths and 2,445 infections published on Thursday, while 40 deaths and 2,678 cases were reported last Friday.

Real-time COVID updates in the UK and around the world

Since the onset of the pandemic, a total of 127,517 people have died in the UK within 28 days of being tested positive for COVID-19, with 4,416,623 laboratory-confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, another 122,000 people got their first coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, hitting a total of 34,216,087.

And 488,914 people had a second jab, which means 14,532,875 are now fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Matt Hancock tweeted, “Currently, 65% of adults have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and 27.6% of adults have received two jabs.”

“Yesterday, the team administered 610,953 vaccines. This tremendous team’s effort is to protect our country from this virus, so we are grateful to everyone involved.”

Separate figures show that people in the UK who are estimated to have COVID-19 have fallen by 40% over a week.

According to data from the National Statistical Office (ONS) targeting individual households, about 54,200 people appear to have tested positive for the virus for a week through April 24th.

This has declined from 90,000 last week, which means that about 1 in 1,010 people living in private households in the UK have COVID this week. This is a decrease from 1 in 610 people.

And that’s the lowest since the week until September 5th, when the estimate hit 1 in 1,400.

However, the UK’s R figure has risen slightly from 0.8 to 1.1.

This means, on average, between 8 and 11 people out of every 10 people infected.

Last week, this figure was estimated to be between 0.8 and 1 by the government’s Emergency Scientific Advisory Group (SAGE).

And researchers are warning those who get the first COVID vaccine to be careful, according to figures that 1 in 14 people admitted to the hospital with the virus get at least one jab.

The scientists behind the data say that most of them would have been infected just before or after the first jab, and before they had time to develop adequate immunity to the disease.

In another development, everyone over 40 in the UK is being invited to book an appointment for the first coronavirus vaccine.

This is the third time this week after the vaccine reservation system was offered to over 44 on Monday and over 42 on Tuesday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos