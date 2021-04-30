Sweaty Betty Appoints Foreign and UK Returns Management Partner-RXUK





Shoppers pass by the Sweaty Betty branch. Image: rblfmr / shutterstock.com

Sweaty Betty is working with a new partner to manage the returns process as the number of overseas shoppers buying last year increases.

Ranked Top250 in the RXUK Top500 survey, this sportswear retailer has more than doubled its online sales over the year, and while many of its 62 stores worldwide had to close for Covid-19 closure, total sales were around 60%. Increased.

We are now working with ReBound to manage the increased revenue as digital sales grow. With this, we are building our existing 45-day worldwide free returns policy. ReBound now manages all Sweaty Betty revenues in major international markets in the UK, US, Ireland and Australia.

Sweaty Betty Chief Operating Officer Mark Smith says: “In the past 12 months, I saw customers from all over the world shopping with us for the first time when searching for products to support their fitness and lifestyle needs. All of these customers deserve a convenient and fast refund and exchange service, regardless of whether they are in a boutique or register for returns online. We are excited to work with ReBound to improve our return service and enable our end-to-end customer experience to meet the needs of increasingly savvy online shoppers around the world. “

Shoppers using the ReBound online portal can register for returns by scanning a QR code with their mobile phone. This gives both retailers and customers visibility into the status of returns, allowing faster refunds and fewer customer service calls.

Graham Best, ReBound Chief Executive Officer, says: “Sweaty Betty was at the forefront of the world’s fastest growing activewear segment during the closure period, demonstrating that effective proactive planning and investments in e-commerce pay off. We were impressed with Sweaty Betty’s forensic approach to return project planning, from choosing the right return partner to appointing a steering committee led by the VP of a special project to guide the start of the project. This is a significant investment in brands that are expected to deliver significant ROI, especially in the field of customer satisfaction.”

