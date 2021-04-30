Offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals for the writing of Chase, “best player for us”.





On Thursday night, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan gave us the words we needed to hear. Not necessarily with the words we wanted to hear, but the ones we needed when he said that first-round pick, LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was “the best player for us.”

During his Ja’marr Chase selection press conference, the third-year CO had the best answer as to why the team chose the LSU receiver over all the others. “You’ve done all the homework, had the conversations and stacked the board as you see it. And you just gotta stay true to these things.

And I think the guys who are going to be taken to the offensive line here in this first round are going to be really good players. It was just really, in the end, Ja’Marr Chase was, in our opinion, the best player for us in the draft.

As a Bengals fan, that should be all you need to know. It doesn’t matter if you’re “Team” Chase, Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts or a trade. Like it or not, the organizations that use the project to acquire the “best available player” versus perceived “needs” are generally the ones that are successful.

Every team, one hundred percent of them, whether it’s true or not, talks about picking the best player available when they are selected. Good teams don’t need to write. Yes, the Bengals could use improvements along the offensive line. But that’s what free will should be used for.

This is the argument for spending in free will. Fill in the requirements so that you can draft the best player available. There is no doubt that this was the case here. The perceived “need” did not convince the “best player” from an organizational point of view. Now there is the question of whether the team did enough in free agency to meet the needs.

There is some debate as to whether Chase was really the best player at this point. However, the fact that Callahan is saying it does should help reassure worried Bengals fans. Plus, it’s about practicing what all teams preach, the best player available. Will this continue in the second round? We do not know. We have to hope so.

The Bengals shouldn’t pass over to a player from another position if they genuinely believe he would bring more value to the team than an offensive lineman in the middle of the road. Maybe those two things line up on day two and one offensive lineman will actually be the best player available to them.

But if not, why pass on a defensive end who could potentially deliver eleven sacks in his rookie year, for example, to draft a lineman who wouldn’t be an upgrade from those currently on? the list. It’s not about drafting any lineman in the second round.

It’s about identifying the players who can help the team win immediately. Regardless of the position he plays. As for the first-round pick, Callahan told us what we need to know. They went with the best player, whatever the need.

