US extends transit face mask requirements through September 13

Travelers wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) collect their luggage at the airport in Denver, Colorado, United States, November 24, 2020. REUTERS / Kevin Mohatt

The Biden administration said on Friday it was extending face mask requirements to all U.S. transportation networks until September 13 to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requirements, which went into effect on February 1, were scheduled to expire on May 11. They apply to workers and travelers at airports, on commercial airplanes, on highway buses and on commuter buses and rail systems until September 13.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the federal mask mandate in almost all modes of transportation at the end of January, including on carpool vehicles. The order does not apply to private cars or commercial trucks driven by a single operator.

The move has been welcomed by airlines and airline unions.

Airlines for America, a trade group representing major airlines, welcomed “the administration’s decision to extend the mandate requiring face coverings on commercial planes and at airports.”

The group said that “this layer of protection plays a critical role in mitigating the risk of transmission … (and) has significantly enhanced the ability of our flight crews to enforce these requirements on board.”

The CDC said on Wednesday it had relaxed its guidelines to say that fully vaccinated people could safely engage in outdoor activities such as walking and hiking without wearing masks. He said they should continue to use face coverings in public spaces where they are needed.

The TSA’s federal mandate requires masks in transit, even in states where officials have relaxed requirements in other public places such as restaurants.

Wearing face masks is considered by experts to be one of the most effective ways to control the transmission of the virus. With most COVID-19 transmissions occurring indoors and vaccinations on the rise, the use of masks outdoors has been debated for weeks in the United States as many Americans seek to take advantage of the benefits of being fully immunized.

Biden imposed the transit mask mandate after President Donald Trump rejected CDC recommendations to do so.

The TSA told Reuters that since the transit mask requirements went into effect on February 1, its agents have “experienced a lot of voluntary compliance.”

He said that “the transport network operators have reported nearly 2,000 passengers for refusing to wear a face mask. The TSA will impose a civil sanction if necessary.”

In March, the Federal Aviation Administration chief indefinitely extended a “zero tolerance policy” on unruly air passengers, first imposed in January, after hundreds of reported incidents.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson extended the set policy to expire on March 30, “as we continue to do all we can to deal with the pandemic.” The FAA said the extension will last at least as long as the federal transport mask ordinance remains in effect.

