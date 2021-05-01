US completely vaccinates 100 million adults





April. February 30, 2021 – The United States has reached a pandemic milestone of 100 million fully vaccinated adults, White House officials said in a briefing on Friday.

That’s 100 million Americans with a sense of relief and peace of mind knowing that after a long and difficult year they are protected from the virus, said Jeff Zients, COVID-19 response director. “Knowing their decision to get vaccinated not only protects themselves, but also protects their families, friends and communities.”

He added, “One hundred million Americans who can follow the new CDC guidelines released this week and enjoy going to the park with their family, eating and socializing with their friends outdoors, and many other outdoor activities.” without needing to wear a mask.

These 100 million represent nearly 40% of American adults. In total, 55% of adults now have at least one vaccine, up from 38% at the end of March and 19% at the end of February, he said. The number of fully vaccinated adults has nearly doubled since the end of March.

The news follows updated CDC guidelines giving vaccinated Americans more freedoms. Under the new guidelines, fully vaccinated people can congregate outdoors in low-traffic activities without a mask.

Meanwhile, about 8% of Americans who received a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine did not receive their second injection, according to top COVID-19 expert Antony Fauci, MD

Fauci stressed the importance of complementing both plans, especially when it comes to protecting against variants like B.1.351 – from South Africa – and B.1.1.7 from the UK, which is now the strain. dominant in the United States.

Conclusion of my post: Get vaccinated, Fauci said, and if you’re on a two-dose regimen, make sure you get that second dose.

