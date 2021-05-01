London burns due to lack of strategy after the collapse of the British-Norwegian fish talks-POLITICO





The UK is under new political pressure to reach a fishery deal with the EU after failing to secure agreements with Norway and other North Atlantic partners.

With the breakdown of negotiations over total annual catches with Norway this week, part of the UK fishery is outraged and the super troller Kirkella, who typically catches about 10% of all fish sold at UK fish and chip stores, is not working for the rest. Now. With many small boats of the year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson cited British fishing as one of the industries that could benefit most from Brexit. The British government had a framework agreement after Brexit on fishing with Norway, but did not agree on a number of years, and similar agreements with Greenland, Iceland and Faroe were also missing. These are traditional partners with arctic cod fishing, which is very important to the UK.

Snafoo happens at its worst times with regional and Scottish elections on May 6 and ongoing negotiations with the EU over a 2021 catch limit. Fishing makes up less than 1% of the UK economy, but has a very large iconic share.

Norway can now continue to export its aquatic products to the UK without tariffs, and British fishing boats cannot catch Arctic cod in Norwegian waters. However, Scottish pelagic fishermen can catch more mackerel in British waters aside from their Norwegian rivals.

Failure to do so could result in loss of a few votes in next state local elections in Hull and the wider Humberside area. The fishing company UK Fisheries employs about 100 sailors and indirectly supports many additional jobs in the supply chain. The company invested 180 million in the area and was ready to invest an additional 100 million, but now that extra cash is on hold. The company board should also consider the possibility of selling 50 million worth of Kirkella ships.

Jane Sandell, chief executive of British fishing, said this was a very black day for Britain. [Environment Secretary] George Eustice said that our crew and Defra were in the Humberside area. [the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs] Even the right to fish in Norwegian waters for decades could not be maintained. The land boasting the Brexit bonus has turned into a disaster.

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermens Association, said the collapse of talks with Norway could affect some areas of Scotland where cod fishing is important, such as the Northeast and Shetland, but said Britain was unacceptable. Bad deal. I’m pretty sure I think the government has disappointed the industry in terms of promises. The industry is in a very difficult position this year, she said.

So what’s wrong?

Defra made a fair offer for access to British waters and the exchange of fishing quotas, but concluded that it would not get a fair return from the Norwegians. London tried to solve the problem of what was considered a disproportionate agreement under the previous EU-Norwegian agreement, which resulted in Norway gaining approximately eight times more catches in British waters than Britain caught in Norwegian waters.

Norway caught 290 million fish in the UK waters in 2019, and the UK caught 31 million fish in the Norwegian waters. From London’s point of view, anything similar to maintaining such a situation would have failed.

When Norway refused to pay for access to British waters by transferring shares internally from Norwegian waters, the UK concluded that the two locations were too far apart to reach a deal this year. Those half-full of glass point out that the no-deal situation means more British fish for British fishermen after removing their Norwegian rivals.

David Henney, co-founder of the British Trade Forum think tank, said everything was due to the lack of an overall negotiation strategy.

This provides evidence that there is no overall strategy for UK negotiations and the problem is that this is not brought up in Congress. So it’s very difficult to understand what’s going on, but it’s not clear what’s been promised. Questions about the UK negotiations will steadily pile up, so the government really needs to take that action.

The failure of the talks has put more political pressure on the Johnsons government to reach a fishery deal with the EU in 2021. Most of the deals on fishing restrictions were agreed at EU-UK trade talks, but the two sides have held virtual negotiations every week since January. The rest of the problem. This includes the catch limit. Fishing gear specifications for the protection of fish in the Celtic Sea; And how commercial fishing boats calculate their catches in their quotas.

When the negotiators met on Friday morning, EU officials said the block would not leave the negotiating table, but feared that the UK could unilaterally set a catch cap. This will break the delicate balance of fish in the North Sea, especially mackerel.

I think there may be a practical solution, and there are not many problems that cannot be solved, the official said. It is a matter of principle, politics, that makes Britain often obsessed with guns. What we feel is that we prefer consensus. Because otherwise it would be a very bad precedent for very sensitive negotiations on the fishing opportunities we face.

A spokesman for Defra said: It was always clear that we were in balance and would only enter into agreements in the interests of the British fishing industry.

This insight is taken from POLITICO’s Brexit Files newsletter, summarizing the best coverage and analysis every afternoon of the UK’s decision to leave the EU by Brexit Transition Pro subscribers. To request a trial email [email protected].

