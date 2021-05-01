United States sends medical supplies to India to help fight COVID-19> US Air Force> Post display





TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, California (AFNS) –

Much progress has been made against COVID-19, but it is still a pandemic. As part of a whole-of-government effort to slow and end the pandemic, the United States sent medical supplies and equipment to India on April 28 as the country battles the most recent outbreak.

A C-5M Super Galaxy loaded with oxygen cylinders and regulators, N95 masks and COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits has left Travis Air Base for India. Shipping is only the first. In total, the United States plans to deliver more than $ 100 million in medical supplies to the American partner country. The following day, a C-17 Globemaster III left Travis AFB for India with additional oxygen cylinders and diagnostic kits.

The medical supplies were donated to India by the US government through the US Agency for International Development. Airmen with the 60th Air Mobility Wing are responsible for delivering these supplies.

In the coming week, more oxygen cylinders will be dispatched, as well as oxygen concentrators, oxygen generating units, additional personnel protection equipment, rapid diagnostic tests and therapeutic products. . The United States is also providing supplies for the manufacture of vaccines. In fact, the United States has shifted its own order for AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, which will allow the country to manufacture more than 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

India is a major defense partner for the United States and providing assistance is just something the partners are doing, Pentagon press secretary John F. Kirby said at a press briefing earlier. this week.

“The United States deeply appreciates our partnership with India,” Kirby said. “We are determined to help the people of India as they courageously fight this epidemic.”

During a visit to India last month, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said India was a major partner in the effort to keep an Indo-Pacific region free and open.

“As the world faces a global pandemic and growing challenges for an open and stable international system, the US-India relationship is a stronghold of a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” Austin said. “And it is clear that the importance of this partnership and its impact (on) the rules-based international order will only increase in the years to come.”

