Virgin Atlantic Reports Big Loss, Urges Unlimited US-UK Travel | news





Virgin Atlantic reported major losses in 2020 and asked policymakers in the United States and Britain to provide the certainty they need to resume large-scale flights.

Since most of Virgin Atlantic’s services are on transatlantic routes, airlines look forward to reopening services this spring and summer amid evidence of strong oppressive demand for leisure travel through advanced immunization programs in the United States and the United Kingdom. I’m doing it.

The UK government will be announcing countries that will be added to the green list starting in mid-May, which could allow this to happen. However, the airline’s chief executive, Shai Weiss, warns that this system is not good enough to allow unrestricted travel to resume.

Now we need confidence that the framework will allow for testing and phased out of isolation, he says. With evidence to support a safe resumption of the world’s best vaccine programs and tests in the UK and the US, there is a clear opportunity to start the journey and there is no reason to postpone it after May 17th.

The business model of Virgin Atlantics, a long-haul-only airline, was hit hard in the early stages of the crisis. Capacity measured in kilometers of available seats has decreased by 73% in 2020.

This led to a decline in sales this year from 2.9 billion in 2019 to 886 million ($1.2 billion). Pre-tax losses soared to 844 million.

Depicting the Covid-19 crisis as the toughest year in its 36-year history, Weiss highlights the cost-cutting measures that airlines have enacted as they fight for survival.

This includes creating a cargo-only business that generated 319 million revenues, with a 49% increase in the company’s cargo imports in 2019.

Virgin Atlantic has also resized and reconfigured the aircraft, prematurely scrapping the fuel-hungry Boeing 747 and Airbus A340-600, and delaying capital expenditures of 880 million units for new aircraft.

The airline’s airport operations were consolidated around London Heathrow and Manchester, with fewer than 5,900 employees, down 41%.

Combining these measures has contributed to savings of more than 300 million units per year.

The airline also strengthened its cash position through recapitalization of 1.2 billion private funds in September 2020. Two additional financial transactions were closed in the first quarter of 2021, raising an additional $330 million, adding that the proceeds paid off debt and strengthened the airline’s cash position.

The airline appears to be hoping to recover their finances over the next few months, as vaccination programs in major markets give confidence that the COVID-19 pandemic will be mitigated.

With constant support from our employees, creditors and shareholders, Virgin Group and Delta Air Lines, weiss continues to strengthen our balance sheet, anticipating the resumption of overseas travel starting May 17th, Weiss says.

We are confident that Virgin Atlantic will do our best for our employees and customers by overcoming the crisis and emerging as a sustainable and profitable airline.

The airline believes that without the epidemic, it would have recovered its profitability in 2020 after making disappointing profits over the years.

