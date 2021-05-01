Two natural gas rigs added to US as oil count declines





The number of natural gas rigs in the United States climbed two units to end at 96 during the week ending Friday (April 30), while a drop in the Permian Basin resulted in a oil count decline, according to the latest tally from oil services provider Baker Hughes Co. (BKR).

A miscellaneous unit joined the two natural gas units on returning to the patch in the United States. Those gains made up for the departure of an oil rig as a whole, according to BKR figures, which are based in part on data from Enverus.

The United States tally ended the period at a total of 440 platforms, an increase of 32 platforms year / year, an improvement over the period of a year ago, impacted by the start of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The land rig total remained unchanged week / week in the United States, while the Gulf of Mexico added two rigs to bring its total to 13, down from 16 a year ago.

The number of Canadian rigs fell by four units to 51 for the week, down from 27 a year ago. The changes included the departure of seven gas-oriented units, partially offset by an increase of three oil rigs.

Broken down by game, the Permian Basin saw two platforms come out in total for the week to bring its total down to 224, up slightly from the 219 active platforms in the same time last year. Also among games, the Eagle Ford Shale added a platform for the week to reach 34 platforms, up from 30 a year ago.

Broken down by state, Louisiana added two platforms, while Texas added one. New Mexico saw a net drop of one platform for the week, according to data from the BKR.

With the quarterly earnings season underway for the oil and gas industry, executive comments generally reflected an optimistic outlook for onshore business in the United States.

U.S. contract driller Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. expects to see a substantial increase in the number of oil and gas rigs in June and July, CEO Andy Hendricks said Thursday.

Crude oil prices which are trading in a tight range around $ 60 have supported growing activity, he told investors. Looking to the future, based on conversations with customers, we now have greater confidence in continuing to improve drilling and completion activities.

We expect our platform count to grow to around 80 platforms over the next three months, with most of this growth occurring at the end of the second quarter and the start of the third quarter.

Drilling activity in the United States has improved a little faster than expected, with more customers opting to activate rigs using natural gas and mixed gas systems, recently said Kevin Neveu, CEO of Precision Drilling Corp.

Were in the midst of a solid drilling services payback cycle, Neveu said. Without a doubt, the outlook has improved dramatically, even over the past few weeks. Global excess stocks of crude are declining rapidly. Demand for crude continues to recover to approach pre-pandemic levels as the global economy gradually opens up.

