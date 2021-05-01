Next Major War Will Be ‘Much Different’, Says US Defense Secretary





US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin looks on during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken following a meeting after the States United have announced the withdrawal of all their troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on April 14, 2021. REUTERS / Johanna Geron / Pool

The United States must prepare for a potential future conflict that bears little resemblance to the “old wars” that have long devoured the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in his first major political speech on Friday.

Austin called for harnessing advancements in technology and better integrating military operations globally to “understand faster, decide faster and act faster.”

“The way we fight the next great war will be very different from the way we fought the last,” Austin said on a trip to the US Pacific Command based in Hawaii.

Austin didn’t explicitly mention rivals like China or Russia. But his remarks come as the United States begins an unconditional withdrawal from Afghanistan on the orders of President Joe Biden aimed at ending America’s longest war and resetting Pentagon priorities.

Austin admitted that he had spent “most of the past two decades executing the last of the ancient wars.”

Critics say the withdrawal from Afghanistan will not end the Asian country’s internal conflict, extinguish the threat of terrorism, or make the experience of 20 years of counterinsurgency war unnecessary, as militant organizations like the Islamic State are spreading around the world.

Austin’s remarks do not appear to prescribe specific actions or predict a specific conflict. Rather, he seemed to outline broad and somewhat vague goals for leading the Pentagon under the Biden administration.

“We can’t predict the future,” Austin said. “What we need is the right mix of technology, operational concepts and capabilities – all woven together in a networked way that is so believable, so flexible and so great that it will give everything a break. opponent.”

Preventing conflict would mean creating “advantages for us and dilemmas for them,” he said.

US responses could be indirect, he said, describing a scenario in which cyber warfare could be used “to respond to a maritime security incident hundreds of miles away.”

