US to restrict travel from India via COVID starting Tuesday as first US aid begins to arrive





WASHINGTON – The United States will restrict travel from India from May 4, the White House said on Friday, citing a devastating increase in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden’s administration made its decision on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The policy will be implemented in light of the extraordinarily high number of COVID-19 cases and the multiple variants circulating in India,” she said.

With 386,452 new cases, India has reported more than 18.7 million since the start of the pandemic, just behind the United States. The health ministry also reported 3,498 deaths in the past 24 hours on Friday, bringing the total to 208,330 people. Experts believe both figures are underestimated, but it’s unclear by how much.

The US action comes days after Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the growing health crisis and pledged to send aid immediately. The United States has already decided to send therapeutics, rapid viral tests and oxygen to India, as well as certain materials that the country needs to boost its domestic production of COVID-19 vaccines. In addition, a team of public health experts from the CDC is expected to be on the ground in India soon to help health officials slow the spread of the virus.

The White House waited for the CDC’s recommendation before deciding to restrict travel, noting that the United States already requires negative tests and quarantines for all international travelers. Other restrictions are in place on travel from China, Iran, European Union, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Brazil and South Africa, who are or have been hot spots for the coronavirus.

There was no immediate comment on the new boundaries from the State Department, which on Thursday reissued a warning to Americans not to travel to India and said those already in the country should consider leave by commercial means. This warning was accompanied by a notice that the ministry was advising the families of all U.S. government employees at its embassy in New Delhi and four consulates in India that they could leave the country at government expense.

U.S. diplomatic facilities in India have not been immune to the pandemic, and a handful of local employees have perished from the virus. Several dozen other local and US staff members were sickened by COVID-19, according to officials who were not authorized to discuss personal matters publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The State Department declined to comment on the number of employees affected, citing security and privacy concerns.

But even as the United States steps up its pandemic assistance to India and allows some of its diplomatic families to return home, other aspects of the relationship continue unhindered.

Just minutes after the White House released the new travel restrictions, the State Department said it had approved more than $ 2.4 billion in domestic arms sales, which states say United, will constitute an essential counterweight to China in the Indo-Pacific region.

The sale includes six Boeing P-8I patrol aircraft and related technology to be used for surveillance. The department said the agreement “will support U.S. foreign and national security policy by helping to strengthen the U.S.-India strategic relationship and improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be a force. important for political stability, peace and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region and South Asia. ”

Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos