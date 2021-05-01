‘Harassment Campaign’, a man who lawfully wins to prevent the withdrawal of British citizenship | British news





A British mother is asking her son to return home after winning a legal suit to prevent the Home Office from depriving him of his citizenship.

Known as “N3” in court proceedings, this 37-year-old London man was stuck in a legal fight for more than three years as the Interior Department appealed his decision to restore his citizenship.

His mother told Sky News “three years have passed since I last saw him.”

“I’m an elderly woman living alone and I’m not in good health. I missed his love, warmth, and companionship.”

Image: Home Office Says It Doesn’t’Comment On Individual Cases Routinely’

In 2017, the home office sent a letter to N3 stating that citizenship was deprived. He said he was in Turkey at the time and was involved in relief efforts related to the war in Syria. His lawyers argued that Britain made him stateless.

A year later, N3, whose parents are Bangladeshi, received an appeal to restore British citizenship.

According to Bangladeshi law, N3 would not have been able to obtain citizenship there because they had not taken steps to apply before the age of 21.

N3 traveled to France to return to England, but was denied entry because the Home Office appealed the decision.

Arrested by the French authorities and unable to be deported there, he was detained in France and treated as stateless until the order for deprivation of citizenship was withdrawn on April 20th.

A letter from the government’s Ministry of Justice revealed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has withdrawn the deprivation order and that his citizenship has been restored.

On Wednesday, the N3 was handed over to British police and is currently being detained by the London Metropolitan Police under the Terrorism Act of 2000.

His attorney Fahad Ansari said his client has been “systematically targeted” by the Interior Department for more than three years and has never shown evidence of him throughout the N3 lawsuit.

Ansari said, “This ongoing harassment campaign has been deprived of his father by his children for so long, and it should end in the end.”

Like many who have traveled to Syria and those who said they were no longer British citizens because of suspected links with terrorist organizations, the N3 received what the rights group said was the “template reason.” “Consistent with Al Qaeda.” They say that this complex approach is shrouded behind invisible secret evidence, let alone a challenge.

N3’s mother, backed by advocacy group Cage, says her sonless life was particularly difficult during the epidemic.

“He is in bad health and desperately needs his support during difficult times,” she added.

N3, which has not yet been prosecuted, denies allegations of tort. His lawyer says he is helping police inquiries.

A spokesperson for the home office said, “We don’t talk about individual cases on a daily basis.”

