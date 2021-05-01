US shows progress in transferring migrant children from border prisons





WASHINGTON The Biden administration is starting to see some success in its efforts to house thousands of children and adolescents on the southwest border, with a fraction of the number of children still being held in prisons run by the border patrol than a month ago.

The government on Friday reported a drop of more than 80% over the past month in the number of migrant children in border patrol custody, to 790 on Thursday, Alejandro N. Mayorkas said on Friday. Secretary of Homeland Security, in an interview. A month ago, 5,767 migrant children were in the custody of the border patrol.

And the length of stay of children in border cells has also decreased, averaging 28 hours in recent days, down from 133 hours a month ago. Federal law requires migrant children to be transferred out of border patrol custody within 72 hours. Mr Mayorkas said that on Friday there were as few as four children detained there for more than this period.

The progress that has been made is spectacular, said Mayorkas. He attributes much of the success to the emergency shelters that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has set up in vacant facilities across the United States, including in convention centers in Dallas and San Diego, an exhibition center in San Antonio, a military site and a former camp. for oil workers in Texas.

Mr Mayorkas said additional employees from the department, including asylum officers, had been deployed to help the Ministry of Health and Human Services connect children with their family members in the country.

The task of moving migrant children from detention centers, which were designed for adults, to more appropriate shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services has emerged as one of the first challenges in President Bidens’ tenure. . Due to a shelter shortage, the Biden administration had not been able to move the children within the three-day time frame until recently.

The improvements were welcomed by the administration, but officials were realistic about the challenges ahead.

Progress has been made, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday, while acknowledging the situation was far from resolved.

There is still work to be done, she said, adding that the administration was focusing on returning children from government custody to family members in the country or to temporary foster homes, an process which is also very time consuming.

That effort saw a slight improvement over the past month, with 413 children released from government custody on Thursday, up from 248 who were released a month earlier.

The New Washington

Update

April 30, 2021, 8:24 p.m. ET

The border situation complicated Mr. Bidens’ ability to follow through on a campaign pledge to make America a more compassionate place for migrants, contrary to the harsh and restrictive policies of the Trump administration. The Biden administration has taken action to unwind former President Donald J. Trumps’ restrictive agenda, including on Friday when it announced it had canceled border wall projects funded with Department of Defense funds . The move was widely expected after Mr Biden suspended construction of walls earlier this year.

But reports of migrant children forced to sleep on gymnastic mats with aluminum foil in overcrowded border patrol cells often spending days without bathing failed to showcase the America Biden promised. And Republicans have clung to what they call the border crisis as the main talking point against the president.

Immigration groups have criticized the Biden administration for continuing to use a public health emergency rule put in place by the Trump administration that allows officers to quickly return migrants to Mexico without giving them the opportunity to request the ‘asylum. The groups said the policy exposes asylum seekers to violence in Mexican regions like Jurez and Reynosa.

Avril Benot, the executive director of Médecins sans frontières, said in an open letter to the administration that the policy is driving a humanitarian crisis across the border and in stark contrast to your stated values ​​and your goal of expanding avenues of protection in the United States.

Administration officials said they were still determined to use the rule to deny families crossing the border. Due to a new law in Mexico and lack of space in children’s shelters, the United States can no longer send many families with a child under the age of 7 across the border. An increasing number of families have also approached border entry points and received humanitarian exemptions from the rule.

By allowing migrant children who arrive at the border alone to enter the country, Mr. Biden has broken with part of the policy of the Trump administration. But authorities have had to scramble to find suitable shelter for the children, who are arriving in record numbers. More than 18,700 unaccompanied children and adolescents were taken into police custody in March after crossing the border, including at port entrances, nearly double the approximately 9,450 minors detained in February. Mr Mayorkas said border officials are expected to have more apprehensions this year at the border than in the past two decades.

More than 22,500 children were in the care of the Department of Health and Human Services as of Thursday, up from 11,886 a month ago. Efforts to unite them with family members in the country have also been more successful.

Ultimately, the process is a delicate balance between security and speed, said Krish OMara Vignarajah, director general of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service on Friday. These children, she said, deserve to be reunited with their families or released to a safe and loving home, a result that requires extensive and time-consuming background checks so that children, already traumatized, do not suffer further harm.

Most of the migrants arriving at the southwest border come from Central America and flee poverty, violence and natural disasters, including two back-to-back hurricanes that devastated parts of Honduras and Guatemala last fall.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos